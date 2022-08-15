MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and MLB Player Props for Monday, August 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert Picks and MLB Player Props for Monday, August 15

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Unfortunately, COVID hit me and while it wasn't a picnic, I was able to take in a lot of sports over the weekend while being confined to my room for quarantine. We had a good Monday last week going 2-1 (Thank you Matt Chapman!) so let's see if we can keep this going.

Last Article's Record: 2-1

Season Record: 25-21

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins

I really want to back the Padres offense here but the fact is they haven't been great since the big trade to get Juan Soto so I'll take a look at their pitching. Joe Musgrove has been excellent this season striking out just under a batter per inning. The Marlins strike out the eighth-most in baseball (23.5 percent) and haven't seen Musgrove yet this season.

MLB Player Props for San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins

Joe Musgrove OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-132 FanDuel)

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

The numbers for Josiah Gray tonight make little sense to me; his over/under for strikeouts is 6.5 while his over/under for outs is 17.5. Typically I like going under on the outs as anything can happen (I benefitted from a rain delay during this season) and like going over on the strikeouts. However, I actually like the under on the strikeouts as the Cubs just saw Gray and he hasn't gone over that number in his last four starts. Looking at the outs (which I like better), Gray had 19 last time out against these Cubs but hadn't gone over 17.5 in his previous four starts. So if Gray is going to rack up the strikeouts and he's been bad with giving up home runs, I don't see him lasting six innings in this one. So let's go with the under on the outs.

MLB Player Props for Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Josiah Gray UNDER 17.5 Outs (-115 DraftKings)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

So there's a double-header today in Cleveland and the nightcap features two rookies on the mound - Xzavion Curry and Bryan Garcia. Both being rookies makes me think one will blow up - sooner than later- which is why I'm going with the first inning line for the first time this season in this space. Garcia has had issues with walks this season for Detroit (eight in 7.2 innings) and Curry (no relation to Steph, unlike Trayce Thompson and Klay Thompson) has been either really good or really bad in the minors this season. Expect an early run with both pitchers a bit nervous taking the mound tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Over 0.5 Runs First Inning (-110 DraftKings, -111 FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Joe Musgrove OVER 5.5 Strikeouts -132 FanDuel

Josiah Gray UNDER 17.5 Outs -115 DraftKings

OVER 0.5 Runs First Inning Detroit/Cleveland -110

