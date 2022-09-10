MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, September 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Saturday, September 10

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 2-3 (-1.45 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 79-81-4 (-13.44 RW Bucks)

I'm looking at a pair of matchups Saturday night in which I expect diametrically opposite results in runs scored due to both the quality of pitchers and the venues.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

The Diamondbacks average a middle-of-the-pack 4.32 runs per away game, but they've put up 6.3 per contest over six games at Coors Field this season. They could be primed for even more of a breakout Saturday considering they're opposed by Jose Urena, who's pitched to a 6.13 ERA and 1.67 WHIP overall this season, including a 7.76 ERA in his 29 innings at Coors. Urena has also had plenty of trouble with D-Backs bats, conceding a collective .312 average and 1.044 OPS to them in 53 career encounters.

The Rockies, as has often been the case in previous years, have been a completely different offense at home this season. Colorado is averaging an MLB-high 5.86 runs per home game (compared to just 3.03 per road contest) and just racked up 13 runs against Arizona pitching Friday night. D-Backs starter Madison Bumgarner also offers plenty of reason for optimism in terms of another big night for Rockies bats, as he's pitched to a 7.96 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 1.4 HR/9 across the 37.1 innings covering his last seven starts. Colorado has also tormented left-handed pitching for a .297 average, .884 OPS and .375 wOBA at home in the second half of the season.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Rockies

Diamondbacks Over 2.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-140 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.40 RW Bucks

Over 11 runs (-115 on Caesars Sportsbook) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

Max Fried is on an intriguing late-season run that gives him a fighting chance of perhaps overtaking current NL Cy Young odds-on favorite Sandy Alcantara. The left-hander checks into Saturday's start having forged a 1.66 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 0.5 HR/9 across his last six starts, and a 6-1 record and miniscule 0.3 HR/9 across 66.2 road innings overall this season. The Mariners, who are largely unfamiliar with Fried, make for great targets as well, having posted a 25.0 percent strikeout rate, .225 average and middling .304 wOBA against lefties at home since the All-Star break.

George Kirby has been somewhat overshadowed by rotation mate Logan Gilbert in terms of bright young arms on the Mariners, but the former is putting together quite an impressive rookie season. Kirby has a 6-3 record and 3.15 ERA overall, and he's given up three earned runs or fewer in 17 of 20 starts. He has been a tad more hittable at home, however (3.42 ERA, 1.3 HR/9) and is facing an Atlanta offense that's running hot and owns a .269 average and .333 wOBA versus righties on the road in the last month.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Mariners

Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+108 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Max Fried Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-160 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.60 RW Bucks

