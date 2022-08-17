MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, August 17

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Wednesday, August 17

I was one out away in the Giants/Diamondbacks game from making it a 5-1 night. Ugh. But the Cubs and Unhappy Patrick Corbin came through in a big way.

Last Article's Record: 4-2 +1.98 units

Season Record:150-134-3 +29.43 units

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

The thing about trends is knowing when to take the more recent smaller sample size vs. the long tail. In this instance, we know the A's are an UNDER team in general. They play in a spacious ballpark and their lineup is bottom 5 in baseball. But does that change when they go on the road? Yes, they are actually even more of an UNDER team. So with that being said, the head-to-head series has been all over the place, but the last few games have gone UNDER.

Now we have a total posted at 9 and I'm assuming it is based on the starting pitchers - Adam Oller vs. Cole Ragans. If you look at the recent trends on the A's - they have gone UNDER in 11 out of their last 15 road games. I was very surprised at the total being 9 today, and it has dropped to 8.5 in most spots.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Rangers

Rangers/Athletics UNDER 9 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Much like the first game, we are going to look at an UNDER play here and rely on the most recent trends. There has been a significant drop in the Yankees lineup over the last 38 games in which they are 14-24. But in the last 25 games, they are 8-17 and averaging 4 runs per game. They averaged 5.4 runs per game April 8th - July 17th.

The Rays are 9-1 in their last 10 games in New York and the UNDER has it in the last 5 out of 6 in New York in the series.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Rays/Yankees UNDER 8 runs for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

I feel like I should have been writing about the Dodgers -1.5 every day for the last 6 weeks and just locked up win after win. They are on an amazing run, but things will get interesting in the playoffs, especially with Walker Buehler out for the remainder of the season.

They are 43-12 over their last 55 games averaging 5.62 runs per game and allowing 3.00 runs. They are 14-1 in their last 15 games against the run line. You have to wonder why the oddsmakers haven't just gone to -2.5 with the Dodgers at this point.

An interesting point about the Dodgers' run line stats is when they are -145 or higher, their record is just 4-11. So keep this in mind, as I am sure these run lines have to get larger.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Brewers

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

I went against this trend yesterday and I looked good until 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th when Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off 2-run homer. But the Giants OWN the Diamondbacks at home and I have ridden them quite a bit this year in this spot. They are 16-1 in the last 17 games against the Dbacks in San Francisco.

Let's go back to the well again with Carlos Rodon and his insane home splits against Zach Davies.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Giants

Giants -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Rangers/Athletics UNDER 9 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Rays/Yankees UNDER 8 runs for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Giants -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

