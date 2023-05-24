MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets, Odds and Predictions for Wednesday, May 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets for Wednesday, May 24

We have a nearly full slate on this beautiful Wednesday in May! My last Best Bets article was on April 27th and I went 2-1 for +1.45 units! I'm glad to be back to examine the full array of opportunities today. I believe we have a good day ahead of us....let's get at it!

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers

This is the rubber game of the three-game series in Milwaukee after the 'Stros took Game 1 by a score of 12-2 and the Brew Crew took Game 2, 6-0. Today, we have two starters (Brandon Bielak and Adrian Houser) who come into the game with unspectacular numbers on the season, but both are capable starters that have had some success. Neither lineup has seen much of the opposing starter and the early start time to conclude the series sets up for a quick and low-scoring affair. I'm looking at a 5-2 kind of game in favor of the Astros, the better team bouncing back from a shutout the previous game. Houston on the run line at +146 is also something I'll be on in a small capacity, but my best play is on the under.



MLB Best Bet for Brewers vs. Astros

Astros/Brewers UNDER 9 (+100) @ DraftKings

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

The Orioles had the Yanks on the ropes last night, jumping out to a 4-0 lead before Aaron Judge tied it up in the 9th and Anthony Volpe won it in the 10th. Baltimore is every bit as good as the New York and will have plenty of motivation for a bounce-back tonight as Tyler Wells and his sparkling 0.79 WHIP and 46/10 K/BB ratio takes the bump. Opposing Wells is Nestor Cortes who has been stingy on this Orioles lineup. This game is shaping up to be a masterpiece in my eyes, and while I believe there is value in the under (8.5 at +120), I think the best bet here is a play on the money line with Baltimore.



MLB Best Bet for Orioles at Yankees

Orioles ML (+116) @ FanDuel

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Coming off a shutout, I expect the mighty Boston offense to bounce back tonight with a splash. Both Enrique Hernandez and Justin Turner have destroyed LA starter Tyler Anderson in their careers and those two are major cogs in the Red Sox offensive engine. After two low-scoring games (2-1, 4-0), there is value in today's number and this matchup.



MLB Best Bet for Red Sox at Angels

Red Sox/Angels OVER 9 (+120) @BetMGM

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Here's a recap of my best MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, May 24th:

Astros/Brewers UNDER 9 (+100) @ DraftKings

Orioles ML (+116) @ FanDuel

Red Sox/Angels OVER 9 (+120) @ Bet MGM

