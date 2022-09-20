MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, September 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Player Props and MLB Bets for Tuesday, September 20

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-1 +2.95 units

Season Record:183-164-5 +32.16 units

Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

HOLY BATMAN we have a strikeout prop!!! After making a ton of money on them last year from April - June, I completely backed off of them in 2022 because of how starting pitching was being used. But we have a situation here with Nick Lodolo, who has been lights out averaging just over 8.0 strikeouts per start in his last seven outings. He has posted 11, 11, and 9 in his last 3. While the juice on over 6.5 strikeouts is high at -145, I am pulling the trigger.

MLB Player Props for Red Sox at Reds

Nick Lodolo OVER 6.5 strikeouts for 1.45 RW buck (DraftKings -145)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

I've been riding the Marlins team totals UNDER for the better part of two months and even though they have started to hit recently, I have to go back to the well. The Cubs are throwing Adrian Sampson who has a 2.97 ERA over his last 7 starts. He's not a strikeout guy, but he does not allow home runs, and in this ballpark that means even more. The key here is the 3.5, getting the hook on the team total is critical.

The Marlins have scored UNDER 3.5 runs at home in 23 out of their last 30.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Marlins

Marlins UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Well, it's another HAPPY CORBIN DAY!!! But before we jump into the deep end, take a look at Corbin's recent starts as he seems to have hit a lucky streak. He has allowed 2 earned runs or less in 4 out of his last 5 starts. So going against him might not be the auto-play it has been. But we have the Braves on the other side of the ledger and they just smash. Corbin has allowed at least four runs in all three starts against the Braves this year. The Braves average 2.8 runs in the F5 on the season.

We have a -300 home favorite with a total of 8.5 and a team total of 5.5. Wowza. I can't do it. But I always have my trusty backup team total in the F5 we can find over on DraftKings.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Braves

Braves OVER 3.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +115)

