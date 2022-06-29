This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, June 29

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -2.31

Season Record: 101-100-1 +19.29

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

I reluctantly went against the Braves last night and paid for it. Now they get Ranger Suarez who has awful home splits - 5.04 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 7.2 K/9, 5.0 BB/9. With the amount of baserunners Suarez allows, the Braves' power, and the home run friendly park, I can see the Braves lighting him up tonight and going well over 4.5 runs. The Braves have averaged 5.9 runs per game in the month of June and Kyle Wright should be able to hold the Phillies in check without Bryce Harper.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Phillies

Braves over 4.5 runs for 1.22 RW buck (FanDuel -122)

Braves -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +120)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

I was originally looking at the under team total for the Red Sox tonight, but 3.5 was the number and I was shopping for a 4 with no luck. So, I turned to the starting pitcher for Toronto in Alek Manoah who is really turning into one of the best pitchers in baseball. What I like about him is the ability to go deep into games and he has a 64% win percentage, which is tops in baseball.

The Jays are 8-2 in his last 10 home starts, and even with a hot Red Sox team and pitcher on the other side in Nick Pivetta; I will look at Manoah to get the win tonight at plus money.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Blue Jays

Alek Manoah to record a win for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +130)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

With an abbreviated evening slate, it causes you to look at every game just a bit more in-depth. At first, this pitching matchup of Dylan Bundy vs. Cal Quantrill did not excite me at all. But when you have a divisional series, lean on the recent head-to-head data. The Guardians have scored just 3.3 runs per game in the 10 games vs. the Twins. The recent data is even more telling as they have scored just 4 runs in the last 4 vs. them. I'm going to ride this trend of the Guardians' offense being in a slump and look at under their team total.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at Guardians

Guardians under 4 runs for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

