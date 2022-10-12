MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, October 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Wednesday, October 12

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -2.55 units

Season Record:202-186-5 +24.93 units

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus tier and reward credits.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

The Braves' backs are against the wall, having dropped Game 1 at home, and now the Phillies have Zack Wheeler going against Kyle Wright. Both pitchers have been solid against their opponents with 3 starts and allowing about 2 runs per start. This should be a closer game and end up in the hands of the bullpens in which I give the Braves an edge.

The Braves are 16-1 SU in Wright's last 17 starts including 2 starts against the Phillies (6-3 and 4-1 wins).

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Braves

Braves -145 for 1.45 RW buck (FanDuel)

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers did what I expected Tuesday night as they jumped all over Mike Clevinger early and went on for a 5-3 win. Game 2 brings us a great matchup with Clayton Kershaw against Yu Darvish.

Kershaw has hit this strikeout prop in 9 out of 11 home starts and has never gone below four. In his last 7 starts, he is averaging 7 strikeouts and hit 4 just once. With the extra rest and motivation pitching at home, I think he pitches six innings and gets at least six strikeouts. Darvish hit his posted prop in 3 out of 4 starts with 5 being his lowest. He has hit at least 6 strikeouts in 21 out of 30 starts this year.

I like the Dodgers to win Game 2, but I am not willing to lay -1.5 runs in a game that could end up 2-1 or 3-2. So I will look towards both pitchers being dominant and hitting the OVER in their strikeout props.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Dodgers

Kershaw over 4.5 strikeouts for 1.40 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Darvish over 5.5 strikeouts for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +114)

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Braves -145 for 1.45 RW buck (FanDuel)

Kershaw over 4.5 strikeouts for 1.40 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Darvish over 5.5 strikeouts for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +114)

Try the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when you sign up at BetMGM.

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign and all through the postseason. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Stay up to date on the MLB futures market throughout the postseason with the latest World Series odds and pennant odds.

Make use of the best sports betting sites and betting promos to get the most out of your MLB betting experience this postseason, including promo codes with signup bonuses and specials.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.