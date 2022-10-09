MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, October 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Wild Card Best Bets for Sunday, October 9

Last Article's Record: 3-0, +3.20 units

Season Record: 80-75, +8.54 units

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

New York Mets F5 -0.5, +116 (FanDuel)

Both teams are all-in for their playoff lives as the Mets and Padres take center stage in today's only remaining MLB Wild Card game. Mets starter Chris Bassitt comes in off a hugely disappointing start against Atlanta in the series that decided the division, but he's been largely great all year. That's particularly true at home, where he owns a 2.95 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. It's also noteworthy that the Mets are an outstanding 69-38 against right-handers and have won two thirds of their home games (54-27). Bassitt also pitched a great game in his most recent start against the Padres (at home), throwing seven innings of two-run ball while allowing only four hits (no walks) and recording 11 strikeouts. Padres righty Joe Musgrove has been very sharp recently, allowing just one run over his last four starts combined, but he struggled in his only start against the Mets this year, allowing four runs in 5.1 innings. It'll be a tough ballgame that can clearly go either way, but I lean to the Mets, and think we're getting good value on them holding a lead after five innings.

New York Mets/San Diego Padres F5 under 3.5, -115 (FanDuel)

As mentioned above, Bassitt has been excellent at home this year, while Musgrove is in excellent form at the moment. Both teams could be pressing a bit here in this elimination game, and given the pitchers involved I would expect this to be a very tight, low-scoring ballgame, at least until one team breaks it open (if that even happens at all). This is a very reasonable F5 total with the full game total listed at just 6.5 runs, so lean under.

Francisco Lindor over 1.5 total bases, +130 (FanDuel)

Lindor has had good success against Musgrove, going 6-for-17 (.353) with four of his six hits going for extra bases (two doubles, two homers). It also helps that he's hitting high in the order (second). This is a good value on the Mets shortstop, who has two homers and a double over his last four games.

