MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Player Props and Best Bets for Thursday, September 8

MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets and Player Props for Thursday, September 8

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 2-3 (-1.20 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 77-78-4 (-11.99 RW Bucks)

I'm looking at a matchup apiece in each league on tonight's compact schedule and banking on some strong pitching performances along with one offense enjoying a particularly successful night.

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers , Game 2

Sean Hjelle is being called up from Triple-A Sacramento to make the spot start in the nightcap of Thursday's twin bill and doesn't exactly arrive with the most impressive body of work at either the minor- or major-league level this season. The right-hander has pitched to a 4.92 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with the River Cats, and he gave up six runs on eight hits over two innings in his most recent big-league appearance on July 3. The Brewers have faded badly behind the Cardinals in the NL Central, but Milwaukee still boasts a 12.7 percent walk rate, .825 OPS and .357 wOBA against righties at home in the second half of the season.

Freddy Peralta has been impressive since returning from an extended stay on the injured list, posting a 2.43 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across 29.2 innings over six starts. The right-hander does have a higher ERA at home (4.26), but he also still sports an 0.97 WHIP and 0.7 HR/9 there. The Giants have also been a punchless bunch against righties on the road over the last month, generating a .190 average, .567 OPS and .256 wOBA in that split.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Brewers

Brewers -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-120 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.20 RW Bucks

Brewers first to 3 runs (-135 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.35 RW Bucks

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics

Dylan Cease remains one of the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award with good reason, and he comes into Thursday's start having just fired a complete-game, one-hit gem of a shutout against the Twins in his most recent start. The right-hander has given up more than one earned run just twice since May 29, a jaw-dropping run that's led to a 1.23 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over that span. Included in that stretch is a six-inning, one-run effort against these same A's during which he recorded seven strikeouts, and Oakland comes in having mustered a .198 average, .566 OPS and .257 wOBA against righties in their pitcher-friendly home park over the last month.

J.P. Sears has proven quite the addition to the Athletics' staff since his trade from the Yankees, pitching to a 2-1 record, 2.63 ERA and 0.7 HR/9 across his first five starts. While the left-hander only sports a 5.3 K/9 in that span as well, he's consistently shown an ability to limit damage dating back to an impressive minor-league career that included an 8-1 record, 2.41 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across three different Triple-A stops since the start of last season. The White Sox have only been middle of the pack against left-handers most of the season and could also be without Luis Robert (hand) yet again Thursday.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Athletics

Under 3.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Moneyline/Total Runs parlay: White Sox/Under 7.5 runs (+175 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Dylan Cease Over 19.5 Outs Recorded (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.30 RW Bucks

