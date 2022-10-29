MLB Picks World Series Game 2 Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, October 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB World Series Game 2 Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, October 29

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 2-0 (+1.91 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 104-104-4 (-11.54 RW Bucks)

We're all set for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after yet another postseason victory for the underdog Phillies. I'll delve into two wagers to consider for Saturday night as the Astros aim to even the series.

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Zack Wheeler has been outstanding this postseason after a very impressive regular season, posting a 1.78 ERA and 25:3 K:BB across four starts. The right-hander was appreciably more hittable on the road this past season than at home. His 3.85 ERA and 1.20 WHIP on the road weren't bad marks, but they trailed his 1.85 ERA and 0.88 WHIP at home by a significant margin. However, he's turned it on outside of Citizens Bank Park during the playoffs, surrendering just three earned runs in 19.1 frames across outings at Busch Stadium, Truist Park and Petco Park.

The Astros finally suffered a postseason defeat Friday night, albeit barely, and although their offense certainly got off to a fast start, it got shut down for the final seven innings. Wheeler's presence on the mound certainly could lead to a lot of the same Saturday, but Framber Valdez could certainly help keep the Phillies at bay as well. The left-hander has followed up a 17-win regular season with a strong pair of postseason showings in which he's produced a 1.42 ERA and 15:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings versus the Mariners and Yankees. The Phillies were excellent against lefties on the road in the second half of the season, but Valdez's elite ability to keep the ball in the park (0.3 HR/9 at home) should help keep scoring down early.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Astros:

Phillies-Astros Under 3.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Astros moneyline (-141 on UniBet Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

