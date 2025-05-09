Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, May 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 9: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball closes out the work week with all 30 teams scheduled to take the diamond. There are some great matchups among them, including when the Diamondbacks host the Dodgers. With so many player props to sift through, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 20-3 (+12.97 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

New York Yankees vs Athletics Betting Picks

Osvaldo Bido over 4.5 hits allowed (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Yankees are missing a couple of key hitters right now in Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (elbow). However, Ben Rice has recorded a .904 OPS while filling in for Stanton. Trent Grisham has also increased his production at the plate, hitting 10 home runs and recording a 1.016 OPS. The Yankees have still recorded the eighth-most hits and the seventh-highest batting average in baseball.

The Yankees have a favorable opportunity to rack up hits in bunches against Bido. Bido hasn't missed many bats, recording 21 strikeouts over 36.1 innings. He has a 1.46 WHIP, which has included him allowing at least five hits in five of his seven starts. He has also allowed at least five hits in all three of his starts at home. Don't look for him to be able to slow the Yankees down.

Francisco Lindor Prop Bets and Insights

Francisco Lindor over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Starting against the Mets will be Jameson Taillon, who has a 3.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP this season. He has been a bit lucky, posting a .237 BABIP allowed. For his career, he has allowed a .289 BABIP. This game being played in New York is noteworthy. Since joining the Cubs in 2023, Taillon has a 4.05 xFIP at home. On the road, he has a 4.54 xFIP.

The game being played in New York is also a boost for Francisco Lindor. Lindor only has a .587 OPS on the road this season, but he has a 1.167 OPS at home. Lindor has also performed better against right-handed pitchers, recording a .873 OPS against them. Lefties have limited him to a .660 OPS. The Mets have an opportunity to have a productive evening at the plate and Lindor has the potential to be right in the thick of the action.

Jackson Merrill RBI Prop Bet Analysis

Jackson Merrill over 0.5 RBI (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Merrill has only appeared in 12 games this season because of a hamstring injury. He made his return from the IL against the Yankees on Tuesday, hitting 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. In Wednesday's game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Despite his limited time on the field this season, he already has four home runs and 12 RBI.

Merrill's matchup Friday couldn't get much better. Not only will he play at hitter-friendly Coors Field, but he will face Antonio Senzatela. Senzatela has a 1.86 WHIP and has allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts. With Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez and Manny Machado hitting in front of him, expect Merrill to have ample opportunities to drive in at least one run.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap