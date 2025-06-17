This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets for June 17: Tucker, Judge & More

Tuesday will have all 30 MLB teams in action, and we have three value bets for this slate. Will Kyle Tucker, Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson continue their recent runs of success?

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Player Props Today: Tuesday, June 17

Brewers vs. Cubs: Kyle Tucker to record over 1.5 total bases -110 @ bet365

Tucker has been the offensive spark the Cubs have needed all season long, and the star outfielder will look to make his presence felt in this huge divisional matchup against a Brewers team that has had the Cubs' number in recent years.

Even though Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong have earned plenty of attention, it's clear that Tucker's presence has benefited the entire lineup. Tucker is not 100 percent healthy due to a finger injury he sustained back on June 1, and while he's slashing a good-not-great .244/.380/.415 with only one home run in 13 games so far this month, it's worth noting he's hit safely in five of his last seven games while recording two or more bases three times over that stretch. I'll lean in the direction of the over 1.5 bases for Tucker, who gets on base in a wide variety of ways.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Angels vs. Yankees: Aaron Judge to record over 0.5 home runs +195 @ bet365

Judge is one of the strongest plays for home-run-related bets on any given slate, and the +195 odds certainly back that up. The fact that he's facing a weak Angels pitching staff should boost Judge's chances of going yard for the 27th time in 2025. He went 1-for-3 with two walks in the series opener Monday, and Judge will aim to break a three-game homer drought in this contest. The star slugger has recorded more than three consecutive games without a homer twice since late April, and he'll have the advantage of facing Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks, a veteran whose best days are behind him, owns a 5.20 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP across 13 starts this season. Judge has gone 2-for-3 with a 1.667 OPS against Hendricks in his career.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Orioles vs. Rays: Gunnar Henderson to record over 1.5 hits +175 @ bet365

Henderson is sporting the second-longest hitting streak in baseball entering Tuesday at 10 games. In that span, he's slashing .395/.465/.526 with two doubles, a homer, five RBI, six runs scored and a 9:4 K:BB across 42 plate appearances. The star shortstop has recorded two or more hits four times in that stretch, and he'll aim to keep that streak going when facing the Rays and Zack Littell.

The 29-year-old right-hander has a 3.84 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP across 14 starts and 86.2 innings in 2025. While he's posted three straight quality starts, including a complete game against the Astros on May 31, he's also allowed six or more hits in each of those outings. Furthermore, Littell has allowed six or more hits in six of his last seven starts.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap