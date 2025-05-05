MLB Player Props Today: Monday, May 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday: Judge, Swanson, and Canning to Shine

A new week in the calendar also means a fresh start in betting when things haven't gone your way. Even though Monday doesn't offer a full-game slate in MLB, we have found three bets that could be worth targeting in the way of player props. Read on to find out.

Best MLB Bets Today

San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees: Aaron Judge to hit a home run + 190 @ bet365

Who could end up being a safer bet for a homer than Judge? The star slugger has gone yard in four of his last seven games and is riding a league-best 14-game hitting streak, a span in which he's gone 27-for-57 with a slash line of .474/.524/.825 with a massive 1.348 OPS. Those are video-game-like numbers for Judge, and it doesn't seem he's going to slow down anytime soon. The Padres will have Nick Pivetta on the mound, and the 32-year-old righty is enjoying a solid start to the season with a 1.78 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP across six starts and 35.1 innings pitched. Still, Judge has been punishing opposing pitchers left and right this season. He's a solid bet -- as any -- to continue his hitting streak, and perhaps add another homer, to his current tally.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Dansby Swanson to record 0.5 total bases -130 @ bet365

Swanson has been on a tear of late, and the star shortstop has been a big reason why the Cubs are sitting in first place in the NL Central entering Monday. The former Atlanta Braves infielder is riding a six-game hitting streak dating back to April 29 in the first game of the three-game set against the Pirates. He slashed .409/.435/.818 with a 1.253 OPS, nine hits, three homers, three RBI and six runs scored across 23 plate appearances in that six-game span. The Cubs' offense is firing on all cylinders, and while players such as Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ get most of the praise, Swanson has been productive of late. Look for him to continue playing at a high level in this series opener against San Francisco.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Griffin Canning to record over 4.5 strikeouts +125 @ bet365

Canning's numbers this season have been surprisingly good in the early going, as the 28-year-old right-hander has gone 4-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 31 innings pitched. That's precisely the figure we'll be targeting in this matchup. Canning has fanned at least five in each of his last three starts and four of his previous five, including an eight-strikeout performance in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 17. The Diamondbacks have been one of the best offenses in baseball in the opening weeks of the season, but Canning should have enough in him to keep his streak of games with five or more punchouts to four contests.

