MLB Player Props Today: Monday, May 19

Top MLB Props for Monday, May 19

We're taking a very short break from the College Baseball craze on this Monday in May so we can touch on a little MLB. It's true, I haven't been as involved in the majors as I would have liked, but I'm still putting out a decent amount of plays (check out the Discord below). It's the calm before the storm in college, but I can throw you a little MLB winner to start your week.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Cristopher Sanchez O/U 5.5 K's against the Colorado Rockies

Cristopher Sanchez is on a short list as one of the top MLB pitchers in the first seven weeks to start 2025. His 2.91 ERA and 52 K/17 BB ratio in 43.1 IP have not only bolstered the Phillies' rotation, but also boosted him into the NL Cy Young conversation.

Coming off back-to-back quality starts, Sanchez gets the dream matchup any pitcher on 29 teams fantasizes about, against the Colorado Rockies. This team is, in all likelihood historically bad, as they sit with an 8-38 record. Part of the poor performance from their offense has been the egregious swing and miss. Their 453 strikeouts rank dead last in the MLB, while their 26.9 K% is 2nd to last behind the Angels' 27%. Anyway you look at it, it's not good.

Sanchez historically hasn't been a strikeout pitcher, failing to register a 9.0 K/9 in each of the last three years. It looked like he found something in 2024 in preparation for taking that leap as a legit pitcher. That's probably why there were some real expectations on him for this season. And this year has been different. It's a 10.8 K/9 so far. He's also hit six strikeouts in five of eight outings.

The Rockies are almost an automatic K over for just about any pitcher, not to mention a higher-level one. Six punchies is absolutely a bet we need to take for Monday. Some alternates are also not a bad idea. Another playable option is FD's "Starting Pitcher Performance Doubles" where you can bet "6+ K's AND the Phillies to win" at +110.

Pick: Sanchez O5.5 K's -158 (FD)

