MLB Props Today: Cubs vs Rangers and More

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB Player Prop Picks for Tuesday, April 8

2025 Betting Record: 3-3 (-0.60 units)

2025 Player Props Betting Record: 2-1 (+0.74 units)

We have a full day of baseball Tuesday, and there are multiple player props that are very viable throughout the course of the big slate.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Picks

Clay Holmes Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Holmes faced these same Marlins in his last start at LoanDepot Park and compiled six strikeouts over 4.2 innings. The right-hander displayed better control than in his first start of the season, when he'd issued four walks to the Astros over 4.2 innings.

Holmes recorded the six Ks against Miami in 4.2 frames as well, and perhaps he'll break the five-inning threshold in his first start at Citi Field. Miami continues to be a highly appealing target for strikeout props. The Marlins have been set down at a 27.9 percent clip by right-handed pitching thus far this season, including an MLB-high 35.8 percent clip on the road (53 plate appearances).

Holmes has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in any season in which he's made more than one appearance with just one exception, that being way back in his rookie 2018 campaign. The solid price is the final factor that pushes me to the betting window with this one.

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Picks

Seiya Suzuki 2+ Total Bases (+115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Suzuki recorded another pair of hits Monday and has already slugged four homers while driving in 12 runs in 13 games. The talented outfielder entered Monday's action with a .333 average and 1.538 OPS in a small sample of 13 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, and a .286 average and .368 wOBA versus southpaws over his MLB career.

The Rangers' Patrick Corbin makes for a big target, as he's struggled mightily against right-handed hitters over the last several seasons and has traditionally had trouble with the long ball. Corbin has faced Suzuki on 12 occasions during his career and struggled, allowing a .400 average with a pair of homers in that sample.

Corbin gave up 23 homers, a .315 BAA and .374 wOBA to righty bats last season, making this a prop to target.

Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Picks

Jackson Chourio 2+ Total Bases (-155 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Freddy Peralta 8+ Strikeouts (+146 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Like the Cub's Suzuki, Chourio has an enviable matchup against a southpaw Tuesday, and his comes in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland has given up a .286 average, .353 wOBA and 1.4 HR/9 to right-handed hitters at Coors during his career.

Meanwhile, Chourio has opened this season with a 3.50 average against southpaws over a small sample of 20 plate appearances, lacing five of his seven hits versus lefties for extra-base hits. He also generated a .274 average against southpaws on the road last season over a sample of 90 PAs. Meanwhile, Colorado relievers have pitched to a 7.00 ERA, .296 BAA and .385 wOBA against the 80 right-handed bats they've faced.

Then, the Coors Field environment isn't enough to scare me off Peralta, who's started the season by recording 16 strikeouts in 13 innings. He also has an impressive track record against Colorado's current bats, as they have just a collective .187 average and 34 strikeouts against him in 80 career plate appearances.

The Rockies have also struck out at an MLB-high 29.7 percent rate versus righties, including an NL-high 28.7 percent at home. Peralta also has a 10.2 K/9 on the road since the start of the 2023 season and the last time he pitched at Coors in the 2023 season, he recorded 10 Ks over six innings.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap