Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Top MLB Prop Bets for May 1 Showdown

Written by 
Eric Timm 
Published on May 1, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Single Game Prop Plays for Thursday, May 1

I hope everyone got their fill of Justin Timberlake memes yesterday because today is "GONNA BE MAY"! Just as April showers bring May flowers, April's MLB misses have become May's wallet kisses as I had yet another winning day on Monday. Today's slate brings a bevvy of early games, but my single game prop concentration is on an AL East showdown from tonight's games. 

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Preview

Pick #1 - Red Sox ML (-105 @ BetMGM)

In this cluttered AL East showdown, Boston sends Tanner Houck and his magnificent 7.58 ERA to the mound to face Toronto's Jose Berrios. Berrios has not been much better, particularly if you remove Houck's horrendous 2.1 IP/10 H/11 ER start at Tampa on April 14. In fact, Houck generated a quality start against these Jays on April 9. Berrios has actually been better on the road than at home so far this year, and the Red Sox lineup is formidable. With a series win in the balance, I like the value on the Sox today. 

Pick #2 - Red Sox/Blue Jays UNDER 8.5 (-102 @ DraftKings)

Based on what was summarized above, I'm guessing most of you thought this would be a play on the over. Honestly, I did too, but a deeper look shows these pitchers have actually fared well against their opposing lineups (in well over 100 ABs each) and both have already put quality starts up against the opponent. Based on basic stats, one would expect this to be in the 9-10 range, but there's a reason the books have it set at this number. In a bit of a contrarian pick, I like the under here. 

Pick #3 - Jarren Duran 2+ Hits (+170 @ FanDuel)

Boston's Jarren Duran has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games and has absolutely TERRORIZED Berrios in his career (9-18, 8 XBH, 1.778 OPS). After his 11-game hit streak was snapped, he's started up a modest four-game streak with multiple hits in three of those games. I love the value on 2+ hits and I'd also have a look at his total base prop as well. 

MLB Single Game Props Recap

  • Red Sox ML (-105 @ BetMGM)
  • Red Sox/Blue Jays UNDER 8.5 (-102 @ DraftKings)
  • J. Duran 2+ Hits (+170 @ FanDuel)

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eric Timm
Eric Timm
Eric is celebrating his 22nd season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline! He specializes in the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and MLB. His positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
