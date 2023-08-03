MLB DFS
Paul on DraftKings: DFS Advice for Thursday (Video)

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
August 3, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to discuss his DFS advice for Thursday's six-game night slate of games. Paul is paying up to play Shohei Ohtani at pitcher. That means bargain hunting elsewhere. Watch for all his advice.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Paul Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: paulyb22.
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
