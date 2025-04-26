MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We've had heavy Saturday afternoon schedules this season, and today is no exception with 10 games starting from 1:05 to 4:05 p.m. EDT. Be sure to check lineups periodically given the early initial lock.

Pitchers

It's worth reiterating that DraftKings has changed its salary structure to prioritize this season's results. As for Saturday specifically, the choice at the top is between arguably more trustworthy skills and matchup. Max Fried ($9,500) and Sonny Gray ($9,300) offer the best combination. Fried doesn't offer the gaudy strikeout rate as some of the slate's other top-tier pitchers, yet he's worked efficiently and draws a favorable matchup against the Jays. Gray hasn't had the surface results to match, but boasts a higher K rate and an even more targetable opponent in the Brewers.

It may be worth bypassing the top tier altogether as there are several interesting options in the middle section. Jeffrey Springs ($8,600) underwhelms on paper relative to the group, though he should be considered facing the White Sox. Yusei Kikuchi ($8,100) had a slow start to the season, but has produced 20.5 and 18.6 DK over his last two outings and will go up against a Twins' lineup sporting a .288 wOBA.

Clay Holmes' ($7,800) salary is on the rise, though he's proven worth it with an impressive 30.1 percent strikeout rate - the highest mark on the slate. The Nationals make a lot of contact, yet otherwise offer a subpar lineup.

Quinn Priester ($7,100) represents Saturday's potential punt. He's only worked short outings and has registered a 11:9 K:BB, though he's notched performances of 12.5 and 20.9 DK. And this isn't a day to pay down at pitching.

Top Hitters

Tanner Houck is most associated with getting crushed for 11 earned runs while recording only seven outs against the Rays on Apr. 14. He's also allowed at least one homer in four of his five starts and should remain targeted. Jose Ramirez ($5,600) is the obvious choice, though Kyle Manzardo ($4,400) is a decent under-the-radar option.

Elly De La Cruz ($6,300) in Coors Field is about the most electric combination possible, so he's at least worth highlighting. The Reds are an obvious stacking option and facing Antonio Senzatela, though their lineup's valuations are inflated.

Value Bats

Kevin Pillar ($2,500) looks to be the Rangers' new leadoff hitter against left-handed pitching. They draw Robbie Ray on Saturday, who's endured a dreadful start (16.8 BB%,1.85 HR/9). That makes Texas a solid stacking consideration.

Willson Contreras ($3,200) hasn't done great so far, but he's still batting second in the order and his salary has dropped $1,100 from its peak. Quinn Priester has enjoyed a good run, but he's far from a proven big-leaguer.

Stacks to Consider

Tigers vs. Orioles (Brandon Young): Gleyber Torres ($4,500), Kerry Carpenter ($3,900), Riley Greene ($4,100)

The Tigers don't list the household names to rival the best lineups, though advanced metrics like their wOBA. Young isn't a nothing prospect in the Orioles' system, yet he conceded 10 baserunners across four innings during his MLB debut and should be a good matchup for Detroit to take advantage of.

Mets at Nationals (Brad Lord): Francisco Lindor ($5,000), Juan Soto ($5,300), Pete Alonso ($5,500)

This is more of a traditional stacking recommendation as the Mets are a well-known offensive powerhouse. They draw a dream matchup against Lord, who's struggled since entering the Nationals' rotation earlier this month giving up six earned runs across 11.1 innings and three starts while allowing 20 baserunners. This one is pretty straightforward, but it'll be very popular and possibly pricey.

