MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, August 31

MLB Best Bets Today: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks today in the second game of this rivalry series between teams that have been red-hot since the All-Star break. The Dodgers won the first game of this series after Clayton Kershaw was removed from the game in the second inning with an injury. They had to run through their bullpen but they were able to sneak out a 10-9 victory in a shootout. The Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers in the playoffs last season so there is no love lost between these two teams. They have split the season series so far with each team winning five games. This is a budding rivalry with both these teams being good again. The Dodgers currently have a five-game lead over both the Diamondbacks and the Padres in the National League West. They have won three games in a row and eight of their last 10 games overall. They are 81-54 on the season and a solid 36-30 on the road. They are also 46-36 against teams over .500 this season. The Diamondbacks are 76-59 on the season and currently hold the top Wild Card spot with a five-game lead over the Mets. They have won seven of their last 10 games but have lost their last two games. They are 38-29 at home but just 39-39 against teams over .500.

Merrill Kelly is making just his seventh start of the season due to an injury very early in the season. He was injured on April 15th. He has made three starts since returning from the injured list (IL). He allowed two runs in five innings in his first start, he allowed six runs in five innings in his second start and he allowed four runs in six innings in his most recent start. He has a 6.75 ERA in August in those three games with multiple walks in each of those three games. He hasn't been pitching his best and is still trying to find it after his injury. He has a very tough matchup with the Dodgers lineup today. He has not faced them yet this season. Gavin Stone struggled a bit right after the trade deadline but he turned it on in August. He is 2-1 with a 3.25 ERA in August and has allowed just one run and five hits in his last two starts covering 14 innings. However, he faced the Mariners and Rays at home. He has faced the Diamondbacks two times already this season, allowing four runs in six innings and four runs in three innings.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks have both been hitting very well lately as evidenced by their 10-9 game yesterday. The Diamondbacks have the highest wOBA in the league against righties since the trade deadline while the Dodgers have the eighth-highest wOBA against righties in that time. Both bullpens have also been pitching very well as the Dodgers bullpen is ranked third in bullpen ERA since the trade deadline while the Diamondbacks are ranked ninth. However, these two teams are very familiar with each other's bullpens by now and know how they are going to get pitched. Both bullpens are also very tired after the starters on both sides had to come out early yesterday. The Diamondbacks should have everyone available but the Dodgers will be without Anthony Banda and Joe Kelly. Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson have both pitched two days in a row, so they will both likely be unavailable as well. Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier and Michael Kopech have all pitched three of the last four days and should be available, but likely won't be as effective. Evan Phillips is their only other option but he has pitched in two of the last three days. Considering how hot these offenses are and how worked these bullpens are, I think there will be plenty of runs in this game.

Best MLB Bet Today

Dodgers at Diamondbacks Over 9.0 Runs (-120 BetMGM)