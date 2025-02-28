VSiN: Jeff's Top Outfielders for 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the top fantasy outfielders heading into the 2025 MLB Season. They start with Jackson Merrill of San Diego and Jeff's other favorite centerfielders. Then Jeff dives into left field, where Houston's Yordan Alvarez is his favorite. Jeff and Nick end in right field, with New York's Aaron Judge topping the list. (Segment aired February 19th, 2025)

