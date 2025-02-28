Fantasy Baseball
VSiN: Jeff's Top Outfielders for 2025

VSiN: Jeff's Top Outfielders for 2025

Published on February 28, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the top fantasy outfielders heading into the 2025 MLB Season. They start with Jackson Merrill of San Diego and Jeff's other favorite centerfielders. Then Jeff dives into left field, where Houston's Yordan Alvarez is his favorite. Jeff and Nick end in right field, with New York's Aaron Judge topping the list. (Segment aired February 19th, 2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

