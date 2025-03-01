MLB Betting
VSiN: MLB Futures for Phillies, Yankees and More

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
Alan Seslowsky 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on March 1, 2025 2:24PM EST

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Alan Seslowsky, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss MLB Futures bets with RotoWire MLB expert Erik Halterman. They start with expected win totals for Erik's beloved Philadelphia Phillies. Alan then shifts the conversation to sneaky unders. Are the Yankees over-rated? Watch for all of Erik's MLB Futures advice. (Segment aired 2-28-2025) 

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

