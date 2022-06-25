RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Guardians of the AL Central

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 25, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Guardians might not be bring back cassette tapes, but they are making small ball a thing again. Helped by eight games, all at home, the AL Central leaders are slated for a productive week.

The Blue Jays also have eight home tilts, while the Twins begin the week with a five-game set in Cleveland, before heading home for three against a suspect Orioles rotation.

The Diamondbacks, Mets, Tigers and Giants each have the dreaded five-game week.

The Rockies only have six games, but they're all at home with six slated to be against southpaw pitching.

Please stop by Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of June 27 - July 3

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ514231121099110210791989999
ATL624061191229510010310299101100
BAL6240694989810010390969797
BOS6060699110112999997979898
CHC61560881061019810410098102100
CHW615069086951109588999296
CIN624331021121021019596999899
CLE8358010798999899125106105106
COL6426012311910510099115104104104
DET5233279939110710078959495
HOU624421031081091019592999798
KC61533889399969894959696
LAA606331151061289710394100101101
LAD7344311711211696103123104106105
MIA60606103989110110698979998
MIL624069384691049994969395
MIN81735103981089899132104104104
NYM5325089961088910271909693
NYY716341131041009896114102100101
OAK73407103102110949993969897
PHI606601221261039998101102102102
PIT7254310294132105101111106103105
SD63306106102108959684959595
SF514505974809910273909291
SEA71670919911210599111105103104
STL61533108104711009790979596
TB72525103108939510710998104101
TEX6240687881051099692999497
TOR81780109113959695125105105105
WSH63360112115100106103108105104105

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Manaea LClevinger R @Senzatela R@Feltner R@Kuhl R
ATL @Wheeler R@Suarez L@Nola R@Minor L@Mahle R@Castillo R
BAL@Kirby R@Ray L@Flexen R @Ryan R@Gray R@Smeltzer L
BOS@Gausman R@Stripling R@Manoah R @Mills R@Swarmer R@Thompson R
CHC Castillo RGreene RAshcraft RWinckowski RHill LWacha R
CHW@Syndergaard R@Ohtani R@Diaz L @Cobb R@Webb R@DeSclafani R
CIN @Thompson R@Steele L@Hendricks RFried LStrider RMorton R
CLEGray RSmeltzer L/Winder RBundy RArcher RCortes Jr. LMontgomery LTaillon R
COLAnderson LKershaw LUrias L Kelly RDavies RKeuchel L
DET @Rodon L@Wood L Keller RSinger RHeasley R
HOU @Carrasco R@Walker RCole RLorenzen RSandoval LSuarez L
KCPerez LGray RDunning R @Faedo R@Pineda R@Brieske R
LAAGiolito RCueto RKopech R @Javier R@Urquidy R@Garcia R
LAD@Kuhl R@Freeland L@Marquez RMusgrove RGore LSnell LDarvish R
MIA@Wainwright R@Hudson R@Pallante R @Gray. R@Tetreault R@Fedde R
MIL @Baz R@Springs L@Brubaker R@Contreras R@Wilson R@Quintana L
MIN@McKenzie R@Plesac R/Pilkington L@Quantrill R@Bieber RWatkins RLyles RWells R
NYM Garcia RValdez L Hearn LOtto RPerez L
NYYBlackburn RMontas RIrvin L@Verlander R@Civale R@McKenzie R@Plesac R
OAK@Montgomery L@Taillon R@Severino R@Gilbert R@Gonzales L@Kirby R@Ray L
PHI Morton RWright RAnderson RMikolas RFlaherty RWainwright R
PIT@Fedde R@Corbin L@Espino RAlexander RHouser RBurnes RLauer L
SD @Gallen R@Bumgarner L@White R@Gonsolin R@Anderson L@Kershaw L
SEAWells RKremer RVoth RKoenig LKaprielian RBlackburn RMontas R
SF Skubal LGarcia R Lynn RCease RGiolito R
STLLopez RGarrett LAlcantara R @Eflin R@Gibson R@Wheeler R
TB Lauer LWoodruff R@Kikuchi L@Berrios R@Gausman R/Hatch R@Stripling R
TEX@Heasley R@Bubic L@Greinke R @Bassitt R@Scherzer R@Peterson L
TORWacha RSeabold RPivetta RKluber RMcClanahan LRasmussen R/Patino RBaz R
WSHWilson RQuintana LKeller R Rogers LCastano LLopez R

