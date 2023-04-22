Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 22, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Angels line up for a productive week with seven games, mostly facing below-average pitching. They do draw Corbin Burnes, but the rest is manageable.

The Halos are one of 13 teams with seven games. The Twins have seven at home, while the Royals, Yankees and Cardinals are on the road for their septet.

Platoon wonks should note the Orioles and Twins are slated to see four southpaws. Meanwhile, Tampa is scheduled to face seven righthanders.

Only the Padres play a mere five games.

Please stop back Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of April 24 - 30

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6333310910792108108101103103103
2ATL72543959311999103116102104103
3BAL7433410111310110195105101100101
4BOS6153396108109961021009710199
5CHC62433849194959990949695
6CHW725431171108310497113104101103
7

The Angels line up for a productive week with seven games, mostly facing below-average pitching. They do draw Corbin Burnes, but the rest is manageable.

The Halos are one of 13 teams with seven games. The Twins have seven at home, while the Royals, Yankees and Cardinals are on the road for their septet.

Platoon wonks should note the Orioles and Twins are slated to see four southpaws. Meanwhile, Tampa is scheduled to face seven righthanders.

Only the Padres play a mere five games.

Please stop back Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of April 24 - 30

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6333310910792108108101103103103
2ATL72543959311999103116102104103
3BAL7433410111310110195105101100101
4BOS6153396108109961021009710199
5CHC62433849194959990949695
6CHW725431171108310497113104101103
7CIN633331011049210010196989999
8CLE6243393967999108949610098
9COL6243311510999100101109101101101
10DET7164310010512110199106102102102
11HOU615339910571999892969696
12KC71607969610897101102989999
13LAA73443116101144102101121108106107
14LAD615331049375101104102989898
15MIA716349184108101941011009698
16MIL642601101051211009697102100101
17MIN716709697109101102108103103103
18NYM6246089961071029488999698
19NYY72507101100105961001099810099
20OAK734341059510310210596101101101
21PHI6243311612096919894969998
22PIT624331049711910610395102100101
23SD5232385100941059782959495
24SF62442668079929887909492
25SEA62406116120811019790979697
26STL725078288105107961071019799
27TB707341081021139899103101101101
28TEX7254311010911494101108101103102
29TOR606601091131039897100100100100
30WSH6243310110611410310493100101101

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZKeller RSinger RYarbrough L @Freeland L@Urena R@Gomber L
ATLCabrera RAlcantara RHoeing RGarrett L@Peterson L@Megill R@Butto R
BALSale LKluber RHouck R@Wentz L@Rodriguez L@Boyd L@Turnbull R
BOS@Kremer R@Bradish R@Wells R Bieber RAllen LBattenfield R
CHC Snell LMartinez RWacha R@Luzardo L@Cabrera R@Alcantara R
CHW@Bassitt R@Berrios R@Kikuchi LMcClanahan LEflin RBradley RRasmussen R
CINEovaldi RPerez LGray R @Muller L@Fujinami R@Waldichuk L
CLEGomber LFeltner RDavis R @Whitlock R@Bello R@Sale L
COL@Battenfield R@Quantrill R@Pilkington L Kelly RJameson RHenry L
DET@Rea R@Lauer L@Peralta RGibson RRodriguez RKremer RBradish R
HOU@Bradley R@Rasmussen R@Faucher R Nola RWheeler RFalter L
KC@Henry L@Nelson R@Gallen R@Lopez R@Gray R@Ryan R@Maeda R
LAAWaldichuk LMiller RSears LKaprielian R@Miley L@Burnes R@Rea R
LAD @Oviedo R@Contreras R@Keller RFlaherty RMontgomery LWainwright R
MIA@Strider R@Morton R@Elder R@Wright RStroman RSampson RSteele L
MILBoyd LTurnbull RLorenzen R Anderson LDetmers LSuarez L
MINBrito RCortes LGerman RGreinke RLyles RKeller RSinger R
NYM Gray. RGore LWilliams RFried LStrider RMorton R
NYY@Ryan R@Maeda R@Mahle R@Heaney L@deGrom R@Eovaldi R@Perez L
OAK@Suarez L@Canning R@Sandoval L@Ohtani RCessa RGreene RLodolo L
PHI Gilbert RGonzales LKirby R@Valdez L@Javier R@Urquidy R
PIT Syndergaard RUrias LMay R@Kuhl R@Corbin L@Gray. R
SD @Steele L@Smyly L@Wesneski R Stripling RCobb R
SEA @Falter L@Walker R@Strahm L@Manoah R@Gausman R@Bassitt R
SFMontgomery LWoodford RMatz LMikolas R @Musgrove R@Darvish R
STL@Cobb R@Manaea L@DeSclafani R@Webb R@Kershaw L@Stone R@Syndergaard R
TBUrquidy RGarcia RBrown R@Cease R@Giolito R@Lynn R@Clevinger R
TEX@Lodolo L@Weaver R@Ashcraft RCole RSchmidt RBrito RCortes L
TORLynn RClevinger RKopech R Castillo RFlexen RGilbert R
WSH @Butto R@Senga R@Lucchesi LHill LVelasquez ROviedo R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Striding to the Top
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Striding to the Top
Week 5: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
Week 5: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Preview and Picks
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Preview and Picks
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown