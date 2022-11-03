World Series Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Phillies vs Astros Game 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

World Series Best Bets: MLB Player Props and Picks for Phillies-Astros Game 5

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -1.00 units

Season Record: 217-210-6 +20.30 units

World Series Game 5 Odds

Moneylines: Astros -155; Phillies +135

Total: 7.5 Runs

World Series Game 5 Picks

Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies

My original write up yesterday had Cristian Javier over 5.5 strikeouts and Astros over 3.5 runs. I ended up scrapping it for fear that if Javier did get into early trouble, Dusty Baker would have a short leash. Well, I look stupid because the Astros ended up no-hitting the Phillies.

The Astros have opened -155 favorites with a total of 7.5. Game 5 is a pivotal game and probably will determine who will win the World Series. Justin Verlander versus Noah Syndergaard is the pitching matchup and normally I would immediately side with JV, but much like Aaron Nola, he has hit the skids of late.

The Phillies could be in real trouble tonight with a bullpen that is thin and a questionable starting pitcher. Even with Verlander's struggles, he is still a much better pitcher than Thor and then the Phillies pen, which has me on the Astros and their team total over again. The Astros have scored at least 5 runs in 5 out of the last 6 games.

I usually like to lay the -1.5 runs in this spot and get the plus money, but I do not want to get burned by a 1-run win so I will lay the juice and take the moneyline.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for World Series Game 5

Astros ML for 1.55 RW buck (DraftKings -155)

Astros OVER 4.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

