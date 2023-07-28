Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a quiet Thursday, baseball responds with a packed slate Friday. With no time to waste, let's get right to it and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Max Scherzer ($42) was roughed up by the Red Sox in his last outing, giving up five runs over six innings. He was taken deep four times and has now allowed a total of nine home runs over his last four starts. That has been an issue that has plagued him for much of the season, given that he has allowed 22 home runs across 100.2 innings. However, that might not be an issue for him against the Nationals, who have hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball. The last time he faced them, he allowed one run and recorded six strikeouts across five innings.

Sonny Gray ($37) bounced back from a couple of rough starts to hold the White Sox to two runs over six innings in his last start. He continues to do a great job of keeping hitters inside the ballpark, giving up just three home runs over 111.1 innings. Up next is a great matchup against the Royals, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball. In two previous starts against them this season, he has given up one run over 11 innings.

Tommy Henry ($31) might not seem like a great option, given his 5.14 FIP for the season. However, a matchup against the Mariners makes him at least worth considering in tournament play. His salary is certainly cheap, and the Mariners only have a .692 OPS against left-handed pitchers. They have also struck out the second-most times in baseball.

Top Targets

Mitch Keller ($36) has been unable to sustain the excellent production that he had at the beginning of the season. Over his last 11 starts, he has a 5.51 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. His last two outings have been complete disasters, with him giving up 14 runs over 11 innings. Given his struggles, Kyle Schwarber ($15) and Bryce Harper ($18) are both worth considering. Schwarber has already launched 26 home runs, while Harper is 16-for-48 (.333) with a .521 slugging percentage over his last 14 games.

Bargain Bats

Brady Singer ($31) has a 4.20 FIP that indicates he's not pitching as poorly as his 5.55 ERA would lead people to believe. However, he has just an 18.8 percent strikeout rate to go with his 1.47 WHIP, so he's worth attacking in DFS. Two options to consider for his matchup with the Twins are Byron Buxton ($14) and Willi Castro ($14). Buxton is a power threat with his 17 home runs, while Castro is 8-for-25 (.320) with two doubles and five stolen bases over his last eight games. Given how often Singer puts runners on base, Castro has a favorable opportunity to record another steal.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Adrian Houser ($26), Brewers: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($26), Austin Riley ($22), Ozzie Albies ($20)

Houser also faced the Braves in his last start, giving up three runs and posting 10 strikeouts over six innings. However, that start came in Milwaukee. They are a nightmare to face in Atlanta, where they have a .845 OPS. Combine that with Houser's 1.51 WHIP for the season and expect the Braves to provide more runs in their rematch. A player to build any Braves stack around is Acuna, who has lowered his strikeout rate to 12.0 percent on his way to posting a career-high 161 wRC+.

Dodgers vs. Brandon Williamson ($28), Reds: Mookie Betts ($27), J.D. Martinez ($20), Will Smith ($19)

The Dodgers have a .805 OPS at home, so this is a tough spot for Williamson. When he faced them in Cincinnati earlier this season, he gave up six runs over 5.2 innings. This is a particularly great matchup for Betts, who has a 1.078 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. The same can be said for Smith, who has a .412 wOBA versus lefties.

Cardinals vs. TBD, Cubs: Paul Goldschmidt ($20), Nolan Arenado ($21), Tyler O'Neill ($14)

As of early Friday morning, the Cubs had yet to officially name a starter for this game. Drew Smyly was used in bulk relief in his last outing, pitching behind opener Michael Fulmer. That could end up being the same setup for this game. Smyly still struggled in that role, giving up five runs (four earned) over 3.2 innings to the Cardinals. With the expectation that Smyly starts this game or comes on in relief, this is a great spot to stack the Cardinals. They have a .786 OPS at home, compared to a .747 OP on the road. Goldschmidt and Arenado are the big names to target for this matchup, but don't forget about O'Neill. He has a career 122 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers and has four doubles over eight games since coming off the IL.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.