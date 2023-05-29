Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

With the majority of Monday's games having early start times, only four games will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's sift through the limited options and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Bryce Miller ($47) couldn't have performed much better in his first five starts in the majors. He allowed one or no runs in four of them, posting a 0.51 WHIP along the way. He has also yet to allow a home run. If there is something to nitpick about, it's that he hasn't faced the toughest of foes. Three of his starts have come against the Athletics and Tigers. The Yankees have a more dangerous lineup, but with how well he has pitched, Miller is still an appealing option.

Injuries have derailed the career of Michael Soroka ($36). We haven't seen him pitch in the majors since 2020. However, he is finally healthy again and will be called up to start against the Athletics. He logged six innings in his last start at Triple-A, so he might not be limited right out of the gate. Considering the limited options for this slate and that the Athletics have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball, Soroka is worth considering.

Top Targets

Michael Kopech ($44) has been excellent of late, throwing 15 scoreless innings over his last two starts. However, they came against the Royals and Guardians, both of which rank inside the bottom-five in baseball in runs scored. Things could be more difficult against the Angels, who have scored the ninth-most runs. Shohei Ohtani ($18) and Mike Trout ($19) are two of the top hitters for most slates, and this matchup doesn't change things. They bring a ton of power to the plate and Kopech has allowed 12 home runs over 57.1 innings.

Bargain Bats

Domingo German ($41) will return for the Yankees after serving a 10-game suspension for the use of a foreign substance on his hand. He also had an issue earlier in the season when he wasn't ejected, but the umpires made him wash his hand because it was too sticky. German will have to make a change to avoid a second suspension, so it could take him some time to adjust. His first start back will be against the Mariners, making Jarred Kelenic ($13) and J.P. Crawford ($12) two players with cheaper salaries to pursue. Kelenic is having a breakout campaign with his .246 ISO and a .363 wOBA. Crawford has been swinging a hot bat, hitting 13-for-42 (.310) with two home runs and two doubles across his last 10 games.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Paul Blackburn ($25), Athletics ($): Ronald Acuna Jr. ($23), Matt Olson ($20), Austin Riley ($16)

Blackburn (finger) is set to make his first start of the season for the Athletics. He pitched fairly well over 21 starts last season, recording a 4.28 ERA and a 4.21 FIP. However, he only had a 19.1 percent strikeout, which was actually the highest mark of his career. His first time back on the hill will be against a Braves team that has the second-highest OPS in baseball. Acuna is having another spectacular season, posting 11 home runs and 22 steals to go long with his .420 wOBA.

Dodgers vs. Trevor Williams ($25), Nationals: Freddie Freeman ($27), Mookie Betts ($22), Will Smith ($18)

Williams has struggled since joining the Nationals, posting a 4.32 ERA and an even worse 5.05 FIP. His strikeout rate is just 17.5 percent, and he has given up nine home runs over 50 innings. Things won't get any easier for him against a Dodgers team that has scored the third-most runs in baseball. This is a great matchup to roll with both Freeman and Betts. Freeman is having a stellar season with a .413 wOBA and Betts has also stood out, producing a .249 ISO and a .365 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.