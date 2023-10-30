Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Game 3 of the World Series will be played Monday in Arizona. The Diamondbacks were able to win one of the two games in Texas, putting them in the driver's seat moving forward. Let's dig into this matchup and highlight some players to consider for Yahoo's single-game contest.

Multiplier Spots

Adolis Garcia ($26): Garcia was finally held hitless when he went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 2. That was just his second hitless game during the Rangers' playoff run. He has been excellent, posting eight home runs, 22 RBI and 11 runs scored to go along with his 1.153 OPS. Brandon Pfaadt has performed much better in the playoffs, but this is still a great opportunity to roll with Garcia.

Corbin Carroll ($20): Carroll enters Monday with three straight multi-RBI games. He has five multi-hit games during the playoffs, which has helped him record a .381 OBP. Expect him to be a difficult matchup for Max Scherzer, who has not performed well in the playoffs. He made two starts in the ALCS against the Astros, giving up seven runs over 6.2 innings.

Flex Spots

Ketel Marte ($18): Marte has at least one hit in all 14 playoff games for the Diamondbacks. That has helped him record a .909 OPS, along with four RBI over the first two games of the World Series. Not only has Scherzer been pitching poorly, but the Rangers have a questionable bullpen behind him. All of that is setting up Marte to have another productive evening at the plate.

Gabriel Moreno ($14): Moreno went deep in Game 2, marking his fourth home run of the playoffs. That's a bit of a surprise, given that he hit seven home runs over 111 games during the regular season. One aspect to like about his approach at the plate is his ability to make contact. During the regular season, he only had a 19.7 percent strikeout rate. He was also more productive at home (.795 OPS) than on the road (.697 OPS).

Alek Thomas ($13): Thomas has kicked off the World Series with back-to-back multi-hit games. Like Moreno, he has gone deep four times in the playoffs. He only had a .558 OPS on the road during the regular season, but he had a .747 OPS at home. For those looking for a player with a cheaper salary to help balance out their budget, Thomas at least has viable upside.

