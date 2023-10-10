Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings two Game 3s, one of which is an elimination game when the Rangers try to knock off the Orioles. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your DFS lineups.

Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi ($38) was awful at the end of the regular season, allowing 21 runs over 20.1 innings in September. Still, he finished the year with a 3.63 ERA and a 3.88 FIP. He got back on track in the Wild Card round against the Rays, allowing one run and recording eight strikeouts over 6.2 innings. Over 49.2 career playoff innings, he has a 2.90 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. When he's at the top of his game, he can mow down even the most dangerous of lineups, so he's an appealing option as the Rangers look to move on to the American League Championship series.

Top Target

Royce Lewis ($25) provided the Twins with a jolt of power, slugging 15 home runs over 58 games during the regular season. That has carried over into the playoffs with him hitting four home runs across four games. He is a prime option for a matchup against Cristian Javier ($32), who had a down season with his 4.56 ERA and 4.58 FIP. One of the reasons for his decline in production was that his strikeout rate dropped from 33.2 percent last season to 23.1 percent this year.

Bargain Bat

Carlos Correa ($12) continues to shine when it matters the most. During the Twins' postseason run, he is 8-for-15 with three doubles and a walk. In 83 career playoff games, he has a .872 OPS and 18 home runs. Pairing him with Lewis is an intriguing option, especially given how cheap Correa's salary is.

Stack to Consider

Rangers vs. Dean Kremer ($34), Orioles: Corey Seager ($21), Evan Carter ($21), Nathaniel Lowe ($9)

Kremer doesn't miss many bats, posting a modest 21.4 percent strikeout rate during the regular season. His 4.12 ERA wasn't anything to write home about, and his FIP was even worse at 4.51. He did do a great job of holding down right-handed hitters, limiting them to a .375 slugging percentage and a .290 wOBA. However, lefties recorded a .467 slugging percentage and a .349 wOBA against him. That makes this a dangerous trio to consider stacking. Carter has not looked overwhelmed by the playoffs, hitting 5-for-10 with three doubles, a home run and six walks over four games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.