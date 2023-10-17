Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings Game 2 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Diamondbacks. Since it's the only game on the schedule, we have a single-game contest to play on Yahoo. Here are some players to consider when building your lineups.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($24): Monday was Harper's birthday and he celebrated in style, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Game 1. He has hit four home runs during the Phillies' playoff run, hitting 9-for-22 at the plate overall. Just as impressive is that he has more walks (eight) than strikeouts (five). Expect him to be a difficult out for Merrill Kelly, who had a 4.32 FIP and a 1.38 WHIP on the road during the regular season.

Nick Castellanos ($22): Castellanos is on a postseason heater for the ages. Over the last three games, he has launched five home runs. During the Phillies entire playoff run, he is 10-for-27 with a 1.000 slugging percentage. When a player is locked in like this, it's difficult to pass him up in DFS.

Flex Spots

Trea Turner ($25): The Phillies have made it this far in the playoffs because multiple players within their lineup have performed well. Turner is one of them, hitting 14-for-48 with a .893 slugging percentage over their seven games. He has at least one hit in each of those seven games and has scored at least one run in five straight. With how underwhelming Kelly has been on the road, don't expect him to be able to slow down Turner.

Kyle Schwarber ($14): Schwarber started off Game 1 with a home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. It was his first home run of the playoffs, which is surprising because he had launched at least 46 home runs in both of the last two seasons. When he gets on a heater, he can hit home runs in bunches. At this cheap salary, he could be well worth the risk.

Gabriel Moreno ($14): The Diamondbacks don't have an easy matchup against Aaron Nola, who has given up a total of two runs over his two playoff starts. For his career, he has a 3.76 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in the postseason. One of the few players to consider on the Diamondbacks is Moreno, who has hit three home runs during the playoffs. He also usually does a good job of making contact, posting just a 19.7 percent strikeout rate during the regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.