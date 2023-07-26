Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be a lot of day baseball Wednesday, leaving us with just five games for the main evening slate on Yahoo. While we won't have as many options as usual, here are some pitchers and hitters who could still help you finish with some extra money in your pocket.

Pitchers

Marcus Stroman ($44) has hit a rough patch at the wrong time for the Cubs, who could be looking to move him at the trade deadline. Over his last five starts, he has a 6.46 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP. As bad as he has been lately, this limited slate and a matchup against the White Sox still makes him worth considering. The White Sox haven't been able to get much going offensively, posting the fourth-worst OPS in baseball.

Carlos Rodon ($42) was roughed up by the Angels in his last start, giving up six runs over 4.1 innings. He has already allowed four home runs over 14.2 innings after allowing just 12 of them over 178 innings last season. If there is a positive since his return from injury, it's that he has logged at least 87 pitches in both of his last two starts. This could be a nice bounce-back spot for him against the Mets, who have the sixth-worst OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers.

Jose Quintana ($35) faced the aforementioned White Sox in his first start off the IL, holding them to two runs over five innings. He threw 77 pitches, so he shouldn't be under much of a pitch count for his outing against the Yankees. With Aaron Judge (toe) out, the Yankees have seen their lineup flounder in dramatic fashion. Things have been so bad that they now rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in OPS and runs scored. With this limited slate, Quintana is a viable option with a salary that won't do a number on your budget.

Top Targets

With so few hitters available, rolling with an elite duo like Ronald Acuna Jr. ($27) and Austin Riley ($22) could be a sound strategy, despite a less-than-stellar matchup against Brayan Bello ($39). While Bello has been excellent for the Red Sox, he is coming off an outing against the lowly Athletics in which he allowed six runs over four innings. Across his last three starts, he has been taken deep six times. This duo brings a ton of power to the plate, having slugged a combined 45 home runs this season.

Bargain Bats

Hogan Harris ($34) had one of his best starts of the season in his last outing, limiting the Astros to two runs over six innings. However, even with that strong stat line, he has a 6.11 ERA and a 4.43 FIP. That makes the duo of Austin Slater ($11) and Patrick Bailey ($9) worth considering at cheaper salaries. They have a .381 wOBA and a .376 wOBA, respectively, against left-handed pitchers.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Andrew Heaney ($32), Rangers: Alex Bregman ($20), Jose Abreu ($14), Chas McCormick ($25)

It has been difficult to predict what Heaney is going to do whenever he takes the mound. His maddening inconsistency has been in full effect over his last five starts. In two of them, he logged at least five shutout innings. However, he gave up at least four runs in each of the other three outings. He even gave up at least six runs in two of those three. This could be an uphill battle against the Astros, who have a much better OPS versus lefties (.761) than they do righties (.718). A key choice for an Astros stack could be McCormick, who is 24-for-66 (.364) with six home runs and four doubles over his last 19 games.

Cubs vs. Lance Lynn ($37), White Sox: Cody Bellinger ($26), Dansby Swanson ($16), Seiya Suzuki ($14)

Lynn was crushed by the Twins the last time he took the mound, giving up nine runs and four home runs over 6.2 innings. He has already been taken deep 28 times over 115 innings, which is even more troublesome when you factor in his 1.44 WHIP. This is a great spot to roll with a Cubs stack, and any such stack should include Bellinger. He has been among the hottest hitters in all of baseball, going 41-for-98 (.418) with a .684 slugging percentage over his last 26 games.

