Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

Baseball brings three more playoff games to the table Wednesday. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider when crafting your Yahoo lineups.

Pitcher

Aaron Nola ($38) certainly doesn't have an ideal matchup against the Braves. However, he did have success against them during the regular season. He made three starts against them, giving up a total of seven runs and recording 20 strikeouts over 18 innings. The one time he faced them in Philadelphia, he threw six shutout innings. This game being played in Philadelphia is a plus for Nola, given that he had a 3.40 FIP and a 0.97 WHIP at home during the regular season.

Top Targets

Yordan Alvarez ($24) hit another home run Tuesday as the Astros took a 2-1 series lead over the Twins. He has hit a home run in each game of the series, including two of them in Game 1. He is now slugging .528 over 50 career playoff games. Don't be surprised if he goes deep against Joe Ryan ($41), who gave up 1.8 HR/9 during the regular season.

Corbin Carroll ($23) has certainly not been overwhelmed by the playoffs. He has at least one hit in all four games, hitting 7-for-14 with a double, two home runs, five walks and a steal. That makes him an ideal option for a matchup against Lance Lynn ($34), who allowed a .384 wOBA to left-handed hitters this year.

Bargain Bat

As of early Wednesday morning, the Braves had not officially announced their starting pitcher for Game 3 against the Phillies. It won't be either Spencer Strider or Max Fried, and Charlie Morton (finger) is still not ready to return. Regardless of who takes the mound for the Braves, Bryson Stott ($12) is worth considering at his cheap salary. He does a good job of making contact, posting just a 17.1 percent strikeout rate for his career. During the Phillies' playoff run, he is 5-for-14 with a home run and seven RBI.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Brandon Pfaadt ($30), Diamondbacks: Freddie Freeman ($18), Mookie Betts ($15), Will Smith ($15)

Pfaadt struggled to the tune of a 5.72 ERA and 5.18 FIP during the regular season. One of his biggest problems was that he allowed 2.1 HR/9. In the previous round against the Brewers, he gave up three runs and eight base runners over just 2.2 innings. This is an ideal matchup to stack the Dodgers, with Betts being someone to build a Dodgers stack around. Not only does he have a reasonable salary, but he had a career-high 39 home runs during the regular season.

