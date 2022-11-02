Yahoo DFS Baseball: World Series Game 4 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The Phillies took care of business at home in Game 3 on Tuesday, giving them a 2-1 advantage in the World Series. They will have Aaron Nola on the mound for Game 4, putting them in an excellent position to potentially earn another victory. He had a stellar regular season, registering a 3.25 ERA and a 2.58 FIP. Starting for the Astros will be Cristian Javier, who had a 33.2 percent strikeout rate during the regular season. He's only made one start during the Astros' playoff run, holding the Yankees scoreless over 5.1 innings in Game 3 of the ALCS. Let's dig into the options for Yahoo's single game contest and highlight some hitters to target.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($23): Harper continued his assault on the postseason in Game 3, hitting yet another home run. He now has six during the Phillies' playoff run, leaving him with a 1.232 OPS. When one of the top hitters in all of baseball is on a heater like this, it's difficult to leave him out of your lineup.

Kyle Schwarber ($22): Schwarber strikeouts out a ton, so Javier's swing-and-miss stuff is concerning for him. However, he also hit a home run in Game 3, giving him four long balls over his last eight games. All it takes is one swing for him to provide value, so he's still among the more appealing hitters for this game.

Flex Spots

Kyle Tucker ($18): With how well Nola has pitched, getting excited about any of the Astros' hitters is not an easy task. Still, Tucker is among the best of them to consider. He not only has 60 home runs across the last two seasons, but he also stole a total of 39 bases. The Astros might have to scrape together runs in this game, so if Tucker gets on base, he could get the green light to steal. If not, at least he's a power threat whenever he steps into the box.

Jose Altuve ($13): Altuve went 0-for-4 in Game 3, ending his four-game hitting streak. He's an excellent contact hitter, recording just a 12.1 percent strikeout rate for his career. That's even more impressive when you consider that he has slugged 59 home runs over the last two seasons. At this cheap of a salary, he could be well worth the risk.

Nick Castellanos ($9): In a bizarre twist, Castellanos has had a significant impact on this series defensively. He's been great in the field, which is certainly not his forte. While he was initially cold at the plate, he does have at least one hit in six of his last seven games, including in each game of the World Series. That's enough production to at least put him on your radar at such a cheap salary.

