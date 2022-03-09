FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's massive 12-game slate has many moving pieces and more spots to target than one article can possibly cover. We'll do our best to mention the numerous game-time calls and potential rest days, but as usual, you need to stay on top of all the latest information. Our team will be on top of breaking news, so come back before lock to check your selections.

SLATE OVERVIEW

BOS (-7) @ CHA O/U: 226.5

CHI (-6) @ DET O/U: 226

MIA (-7.5) vs. PHO O/U: 218

LAL (-3.5) @ HOU O/U: 233

MIL (-5.5) vs. ATL O/U: 236.5

MIN (-14) vs. OKC O/U: 229.5

NOP (-7.5) vs. ORL O/U: 221.5

DAL (-7.5) vs. NYK O/U: 215.5

SAS (-1) VS. TOR O/U: 228.5

DEN (-4.5) @ SAC O/U: 237

UTA (-17.5) VS. POR O/U: 221.5

LAC (-4.5) VS. WAS O/U: 219.5

INJURIES

CHI Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Vucevic missed Monday's game, so his status is still up in the air for Wednesday. Tristan Thompson ($3,500) was well-contained by Joel Embiid but still managed a 13/9 line, so he could be an excellent value add against the Pistons if Vucevic sits again.

DET Isaiah Stewart (knee) - OUT

Kelly Olynyk ($4,300) will be a great value if he starts, but Marvin Bagley ($5,700) may end up drawing the direct start for Stewart.

PHO Devin Booker (COVID-19 Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

PHO Cameron Johnson (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Both of these players could be back Wednesday, although Booker is more likely to return from the health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne ($6,100) remains a solid backcourt pivot, and Landry Shamet ($4,900) will try to keep things rolling after a superb 21-point performance Tuesday night. I'd fade Shamet if Johnson returns.

HOU Christian Wood (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Dennis Schroder (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

On such a large slate, Houston isn't a team where I will risk for value. The number of options available lowers the necessity to go cheaper with the Rockets.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - POSSIBLE REST

OKC Josh Giddey (hip) - OUT

OKC Luguentz Dort (shoulder) - OUT FOR SEASON

Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome are also done for the year, so things have gone from bad to worse for the Thunder. Due to the back-to-back, there's a chance SGA may sit. If he doesn't, he's close to a smash play as you'll get on the slate. Darius Bazley ($5,600) would be my preferred value pick here, regardless of SGA's status.

MIN D'Angelo Russell (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Patrick Beverley (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

If you won't have time to recheck your lineups, it's probably best to avoid Minnnesots entirely, but there could be enormous value available if these injury tags hold. Jordan McLaughlin ($4,300), Jaden McDaniels ($4,500) and Malik Beasley ($4,800) are the players to monitor as tip-off nears.

NOP Brandon Ingram (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

We'll touch on our best play for New Orleans in a moment.

DAL Jalen Brunson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,800) makes the most sense, but it isn't a spot I am crazy about with so many other options available.

TOR Fred VanVleet (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Malachi Flynn (hamstring) - OUT

TOR OG Anunoby (finger) - OUT

Chris Boucher ($4,900) has entered the starting lineup, and Scottie Barnes ($7,200) played the point in the last contest. If VanVleet misses, Barnes will get an even bigger boost, but both would be in play even if VanVleet returns.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (foot) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Justise Winslow (Achilles) - OUT

I would keep an eye on Simons' status, as he would be a decent play if he suits up. Josh Hart ($5,900) and Trendon Watford ($4,100) remain great pivots in this injury scenario.

ELITE PLAYERS

It's a big night for the league's best players. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Nikola Jokic ($11,500) and Luka Doncic ($11,100) are all in great spots and appropriately priced. As we said previously, you have to keep an eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700), but he's an excellent play if he doesn't take a rest day.

I'm banking on a return from LeBron James ($10,400) against the Rockets, and if you like the revenge scenario, I might be willing to fade the bad press and take a flier on Russell Westbrook($6,800) in his old stomping grounds.

Although several Celtics could go off against Charlotte, Jayson Tatum ($9,800) is at an excellent salary point and warrants serious consideration. I am also a fan of the Hawks-Bucks contest, and point guards Trae Young ($9,500) and Jrue Holiday ($9,000) are great selections on a night where your spend-ups should center around the guard positions.

EXPECTED CHALK AND CORE TARGETS

Julius Randle, NYK ($8,600) @ DAL

The pace is slower than would like, but Randle only needs about 43 FP to be worthwhile, and he could easily top that number against Dallas, who have had recent trouble against opposing big men. Randle is also coming off the best performance of his career, a monster 46-point total against the Kings.

CJ McCollum, NOP ($8,500) vs. ORL

Some might stray from McCollum on the back-to-back, but it is a homestand, and he'll be the engine of the offense if Brandon Ingram doesn't suit up. If Ingram returns, I'd lower my exposure to him, but his price is good enough to keep him around in either scenario.

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($8,300) @ SAS

There's some uncertainty for Toronto against the Spurs, but Siakam will 100 percent. He's had three consecutive excellent scoring totals and appears to be thriving during OG Anunoby's absence. He's only hit double-digit rebounds once in that three-game span, but if he keeps heaving up 18-20 shots, the rebound totals won't matter.

Rudy Gobert, UTA ($7,700) vs. POR

Gobert would win the title on almost every site if there's ever an award for biggest salary error. Although more shot volume would be welcome, his rebound totals are stellar, and there might not be a better place than Portland to put up another excellent number in the category. He will likely generate his eight-straight double-double against the Trail Blazers.

Also consider: Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,700) @ DET. Miles Bridges, CHA.($6,700) vs. BOS, John Collins, ATL ($6,500) @ MIL

VALUE PLAYS

Be sure to inspect Minnesota's injury situations later in the day. Bagley, Payne, Barnes and Hart are my favorite mentions from the injury section.

Jerami Grant, DET ($6,400) vs. CHI

Grant had to wrestle back his minutes after a long absence, and it's easy to forget about Grant with Cade Cunningham stealing most of the headlines. A look at his recent totals is compelling, however. The forward has scored 23 or more points in four of his last five games, and if Vucevic misses, the Bulls could yield some open lanes for Grant.

Aaron Wiggins, OKC ($3,900) @ MIN

There's little doubt that Wiggins' role is due to expand with all of the OFS tags, and although he didn't do much, he logged 35 minutes in his last game. Against a Minnesota team that could be very short-handed at lock, I like Wiggins' chances, especially if SGA is a late scratch for rest.

Brandon Williams, POR ($3,500) @ UTA

Williams is one of my favorite candidates for salary relief, and it's primarily due to the potential blowout afoot in this spot. A potential limitation or absence from Simons is another factor, and if the game gets out of hand, Williams could be a big beneficiary. He had an excellent 27 points in his first career start, and he's put up outstanding per-minute totals since getting an expanded role. He has a shot at reaching 7x value at this salary, and he'll make an appearance in many of my builds.

Also consider: Bobby Portis, MIL ($6,100) vs. ATL, Kevin Porter, HOU ($5,800) vs. LAL

