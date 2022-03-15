Around the Association: KAT goes off, Jokic outduels Embiid, Mobley shines bright

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Nightly Notables

Towns goes for 60

KAT broke the franchise-record for points in a game (again!) with 60 POINTS. The previous record was 56 (2018). 60 Points (32 in 3rd)

19/31 Shooting

7/11 Threes

15/16 Free Throws

17 Rebounds

36 Minutes

Karl-Anthony Towns etched his name into NBA history books by joining the exclusive 60-point club during the Timberwolves 149-139 win over the Spurs. KAT erupted for a franchise-record 60 points (19-31 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes. Towns is having a fantastic fantasy season this year, ranking as the sixth-best nine-category fantasy option this season. Minnesota continues to be one of the hottest teams post-All-Star break, winning eight of its last nine contests. Patrick Beverley: 20 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes of action.

Keldon Johnson continues to really shine since the All-Star break, as well. The forward ended with a team-high 34 points (13-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes in the loss. Johnson has broken the 30-point mark three different times since All-Star weekend. After missing the team's last contest due to rest, Dejounte Murray looked fresh with 30 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes. Murray ranks as the eighth-best nine-category fantasy option on a per-game basis this season.



The Joker bests Embiid

In what was a really great matchup between the 76ers and the Nuggets, Denver came out on top by a score of 114-110. Nikola Jokic was able to perhaps move ahead of Joel Embiid in the MVP race, as he finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes after a disastrous first quarter. Jokic still ranks as the No. 1 overall nine-category fantasy option – and by a good margin. Bones Hyland was crucial for Denver in the win. The VCU product was sizzling late with 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes. Hyland is averaging 19.0 points while drilling 4.5 triples at a 56.3 percentage over his last two contests.

Embiid was dominant in the losing effort, but the Sixers blew a double-digit lead and Jokic got the last laugh. Embiid finished with a game-high 34 points (11-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes. Embiid is starting to heat back up for the 76ers, averaging 34.8 points and 12.8 rebounds over his last four outings. James Harden neared a triple-double with 24 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 39 minutes. Harden is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 10.5 assists per showing in his first eight games with Philadelphia.



Mobley balls out

Evan Mobley improved his Rookie of the Year case during the Cavs' 120-111 overtime win over the Clippers. The USC product shined, finishing with a personal-best 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes. Mobley has scored at least 17 points in five straight contests while averaging 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game over that span, helping compensate for the loss of Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland: 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 45 minutes.

I was impressed with Terance Mann, who was back in the starting lineup with Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris resting. The 25-year-old did a little bit of everything, as he ended with 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes. This was a much-needed outing for Mann who failed to top seven points in each of his previous four outings. Ivica Zubac has been on a bit of a heater lately. The big notched 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in the loss. Zubac is averaging an impressive 20.7 points and 13.7 rebounds over his last three showings.



Trae won't slow

Just one day after scoring 47 points against the Pacers, Trae Young decided to nearly replicate that performance in Monday's matchup against Portland. The game was honestly closer than I expected, but the All-Star guard electrified with 46 points (15-31 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Young is getting hot at the right time for Atlanta, averaging 36.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists over his last four appearances. The sharpshooter ranks as the No. 2 nine-category fantasy option over the past week. De'Andre Hunter is starting to find his scoring groove for the Hawks as the playoffs near. The Virginia product recorded 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes. Hunter has reached double-digit scoring figures in seven straight contests while averaging 17.6 points per game over that span.

Josh Hart keeps providing for the blatantly tanking Trail Blazers. The recently acquired wing ended with 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes. Hart is averaging a wild 37.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last two contests. Trendon Watford also continues to really make a name for himself as of late. The undrafted rookie ended with 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 39 minutes. Watford has topped 22 points in each of his past three appearances.



Steph celebrates birthday and Draymond's return



Stephen Curry turned 34-years-old Monday and he celebrated it by absolutely torching the Wizards. The sharpshooter went off for 47 points (16-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes on his birthday. This was a great bounce-back game for Curry as he recorded just eight points in the Warriors' previous outing. Draymond Green gave Curry a great birthday gift as he made his return to the court after missing 31 games due to a back injury. The forward ended with six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 20 minutes off the bench. The Warriors are looking scary with their old big three back and running. Klay Thompson: 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis had a big outing for Washington in the loss, ending with 25 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes. Since joining the Wizards, KP is averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 24.8 minutes per game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes.



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Karl-Anthony Towns - 60 points (19-31 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns - 60 points (19-31 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes. Worst of the Night: Anthony Edwards - Five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes.

Anthony Edwards - Five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Evan Mobley - 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes.

Quick Hitters

Giannis Antetokounmpo rallied the Bucks past the Jazz as he ended with 30 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during the 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday: 29 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 37 minutes.

Mike Conley had an efficient outing in the loss to the Bucks with 29 points (10-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes. This was much needed for Conley, who had scored 18 total points across his previous four appearances. Donovan Mitchell: 29 points (10-32 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

The Kings were able to take down the struggling Bulls 112-103 in Sacramento behind yet another strong showing from De'Aaron Fox. The guard finished with 34 points (13-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 42 minutes and is averaging 29.7 points per game since the All-Star break. Domantas Sabonis: 22 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

After missing Chicago's last contest due to knee soreness, Zach LaVine performed well in his return with 27 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes. The Bulls are in a bit of a rough patch, losing six of their last eight showings. Nikola Vucevic: 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes.

The Raptors were able to take care of the Lakers in LA 114-103 behind a strong team effort. Gary Trent scored a team-high 28 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes. Pascal Siakam: 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Toronto began the game on a 21-2 run and led 30-6 with under two minutes left in the first quarter.

LeBron James was once again the only Laker to show up as the team scored just 12 total points in the first quarter. James finished the game with 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 40 minutes. Talen Horton-Tucker: 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes

The Hornets steamrolled the Thunder 134-116 while Terry Rozier led the way with 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes of action. Miles Bridges: 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps rolling. He finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in the loss. Despite one rough eight-point showing, SGA has gone for 29 or more points in nine of his first 10 appearances since the All-Star break. Darius Bazley: 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes.



