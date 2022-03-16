Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Get ready for a wild ride. The NBA schedule is jam-packed Wednesday with 24 teams in action.

The highlight of the evening could be a matchup between the Celtics and Warriors, two of the top defensive teams in the league. The Warriors' defense has been strengthened, too, with Draymond Green returning from injury.

In terms of games with plenty of scoring upside, the matchup between the Hornets and Hawks could be fantasy gold. Injuries will have an impact on several games, as well, with LeBron James (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and Fred VanVleet (knee) among the players listed as questionable.

Let's discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Trae Young, ATL at CHA ($45): Young is cooking right now, coming off of back-to-back games with at least 46 points. He's not just scoring, either, having recorded at least 10 assists in seven of his last 10 games. This is a favorable matchup for him to stay hot given that the Hornets have played at the third-fastest pace and have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Immanuel Quickley, NY vs POR ($16): While Quickley has remained in a reserve role for the Knicks, he's started to play more. He's averaged 22 minutes per game for the season, but he's increased that to 27 minutes over the last eight games. He's used the added playing time to produce 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. As long as he remains in his new role, he could thrive against a Blazers team that has the second-worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

Kevin Porter Jr., HOU vs. PHO ($21): Porter struggles with his efficiency, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 58.9 percent from the charity stripe. Further complicating matters is that he's turning the ball over 3.4 times per game. All of that could prove to be a recipe for disaster against a Suns team that has the third-best defensive rating. The last time he faced them, he had six turnovers and scored 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field.

FORWARDS

RJ Barrett, NY vs. POR ($29): Trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Knicks have turned to Barrett to provide more scoring down the stretch. He hasn't disappointed, averaging 26.4 points over the last nine games. The key to his increased scoring was him jacking up 21.6 shots per game during that span, compared to his season mark of 16.4 shot attempts per game. Add his increased usage rate to this juicy matchup and he's a very appealing mid-tier salary option.

Aaron Wiggins, OKC at SA ($11): While Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable for the Thunder, Wiggins has been removed from the injury report after missing the last two games. He's largely been inconsistent, but he showed upside in his last game against the Timberwolves, posting 43.3 Yahoo points across 39 minutes. If Gilgeous-Alexander is out, there will be a ton of shot attempts up for grabs, which would make Wiggins an interesting option in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI at CLE ($21): After a 26-point outburst against the Magic on Sunday, Harris reverted back to his quiet ways with 10 points on nine shot attempts Monday against the Nuggets. He's only averaged 13.7 points and 11.8 shot attempts over the last nine games, most of which can be attributed to the addition of James Harden. With so many viable options for this packed slate, there's no need to take a chance on Harris having what has become a rare offensive explosion.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at WAS ($56): Jokic hasn't recorded a triple-double in four straight games, which might actually be considered a slump by his lofty standards. In all seriousness, he averaged 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists during that four-game stretch, so he's been about as good as it gets. While he'll eat up a significant portion of your budget, he could feast against a Wizards team that has the seventh-worst defensive rating.

Trendon Watford, POR at NY ($19): Watford has been a pleasant surprise for the Blazers. He's been playing a lot lately because of their lack of depth up front, and he has responded by scoring at least 33.4 Yahoo points in four of the last six games. His salary is climbing, but it's still low enough that he could provide excellent value.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS vs. BOS ($17): Looney doesn't normally play a lot, logging 22 minutes per game for the season. That's not likely to change anytime soon, especially with Green back in the fold. The Celtics have the best defensive rating in the league, and the shot-blocking youngster Robert Williams patrolling the paint, which should make things difficult for Looney.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.