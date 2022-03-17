NBA Mailbag: Is John Collins Drop-able With the Playoffs Underway?

We've reached crunch time in fantasy basketball. For some of you, the playoffs have begun. For others, they are likely right around the corner. We received several questions this week from managers looking to shape their rosters for the stretch run, so let's get down to business and answer them.

Is John Collins droppable at this point? My playoffs have already started. - @luckytrades8

The situation around Collins is certainly concerning. He's missed the last three games with a finger injury, and the team hasn't given any definitive timetable for his return. Not only has he missed the last three games, but he's missed 10 of the last 14 games, overall, after also dealing with a foot injury. That's provided a devastating blow to fantasy managers.

Since this fantasy manager's playoffs have already started, it's all about getting through one week at a time. Do what you have to do in order to advance. If you need Collins' roster spot to deploy healthy players who will contribute to your team now, then drop him.

Would you rather drop Kelly Oubre or Ayo Dosunmu in a points league? - @urfavtennisball

Oubre has been slumping down the stretch, averaging just 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over the last 12 games. Part of them problem has been him playing 24 minutes per game during that stretch, compared to 28 minutes per game for the season. The Hornets have been involved in some blowouts, but a healthy Cody Martin has also eaten into his minutes.

A rookie second-round pick, Dosunmu has been an unlikely fantasy contributor. Since moving into the starting five, he's provided 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 28 games. The return of Alex Caruso does eat into his playing time, but a cloud hovering over the Bulls is the lingering knee injury to Zach LaVine, which forced him to miss a game Saturday against the Cavaliers. He was also limping during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Jazz. Given that LaVine could be ruled out any given day, I'd rather hang onto Dosunmu and let go of Oubre.

Do you think Drew Eubanks will hold value the rest of the season? I kind of need him for the first two weeks of my playoffs. Should I be worried about a Justise Winslow return? - @FuryFFB

This question was submitted before Winslow made his return Wednesday against the Knicks. He jumped right back into the starting five but only logged 19 minutes in another blowout loss for Portland. The Blazers could have been easing him back into things after he sat out seven straight, although the lopsided score may have also factored into his limited minutes. With that being said, he has a history of injury issues, and the Blazers are going nowhere fast, so there's a chance that he doesn't see heavy playing time, even when he is healthy. He's also a candidate for rest days.

As I discussed in an article Tuesday about players to consider dropping, I don't think Jusuf Nurkic (foot) will play again this season, which should help Eubanks. Even with Winslow's return, Eubanks recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes. I would hold onto him. It also helps Eubanks' cause that the Blazers finish out the season by playing four games in each of the final three weeks.

Should I drop Derrick White for Markelle Fultz? - @Colin_707_

White hasn't seen his production increase since being dealt to the Celtics. In fact, he's taken a step backward, averaging just 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.0 three-pointers over the last 10 games. The problem is, he logged just 24 minutes per game during that stretch. Some lopsided scores may be partially to blame, but his role coming off the bench also isn't helping matters.

While White hasn't exactly been spectacular, Fultz is anything but a sure thing. Across seven games since making his return, he's provided 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He's only logging 18 minutes per game and he's been sitting out one game of back-to-back sets. The Magic have 12 games left this season, and Fultz will likely miss at least one of them during a back-to-back set against the Warriors and Thunder next week. Given the restrictions that Fultz is under, I'd play it safe and stick with White.