Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

There won't be a ton of action in the NBA on Tuesday with just four games on the schedule. The marquee matchup figures to be the Bucks hosting the Bulls. However, Khris Middleton (wrist) has already been ruled out, so the Bucks are going to be shorthanded.

The Bulls will also remain without Lonzo Ball (wrist), who they announced will be shut down from running for the next 10 days. Another matchup features the Nuggets looking to bounce back from a lopsided loss to the Celtics on Sunday when they host the Clippers.

Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to avoid.

GUARDS

Jordan Poole, GS at ORL ($25): The Warriors are looking at the very real possibility that Stephen Curry (foot) doesn't play again until the playoffs. With him out, Poole should take on added scoring responsibilities. With Curry out Sunday against the Spurs, Poole scored 28 points on 21 shot attempts. That type of usage rate could leave him with a great stat line against a Magic team that ranks inside the bottom-half of the league in defensive rating.

Immanuel Quickley, NY vs. ATL ($17): Quickley has quietly been very productive down the stretch. Across his last nine games, he's scored at least 28.2 Yahoo points seven times. The key is that he logged 28 minutes per game during that span, which is a significant increase from his season mark of 22 minutes per game.

Guard to Avoid

Alec Burks, NY vs. ATL ($18): Burks can go off for the occasional big night, but his 17.5 percent usage rate puts a damper on his upside. He's also shooting just 37.9 percent from the field, which isn't helping his cause. The result has been him scoring 24.7 Yahoo points or fewer in five of his last seven games.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. CHI ($57): Giannis joins Middleton on the injury report, but he's listed as probable with a knee issue. The last time he took the floor against the Bulls, he dominated to the tune of 34 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. The Bulls don't have much of an interior defensive presence, so don't be surprised if Giannis provides another monster stat line.

Pat Connaughton, MIL vs. CHI ($10): After missing more than a month with a finger injury, Connaughton made his return Sunday against the Timberwolves. He logged 20 minutes off the bench, scoring 24.6 Yahoo points along the way. There is the potential that he receives additional playing time with Middleton being out, so at the minimum salary, he's an intriguing option in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Chuma Okeke, ORL vs. GS ($16): The Warriors have the third-best defensive rating in the league, so the Magic, who have the second-worst offensive rating, could have difficulties scoring. Okeke already struggles with his efficiency, shooting a mere 38.0 percent from the field. While his salary won't destroy your budget, it's still difficult to make a case for deploying him in DFS.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. LAC ($56): Jokic had a rare off night when the Nuggets were blown out Sunday. Still, an off night for him still saw him record 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. The Clippers, who have allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game in the league, have had no luck slowing him down this season. Across three previous meetings, he's averaged 32.0 points, 16.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. CHI ($23): The return of Brook Lopez has not been beneficial for Portis. Across three games since Lopez rejoined the team, Portis has provided 7.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The good news is, he hasn't seen his playing time take a big hit, and the Bucks might need him to be more aggressive offensively with Middleton out. If you can't squeeze Jokic's hefty salary into your budget, Portis should be on your radar.

Center to Avoid

Mo Bamba, ORL vs. GS ($17): Bamba has struggled of late, scoring 23.5 Yahoo points or fewer in six of his last nine games. He only averaged 24 minutes per game during that span, which is a decline of two minutes per game compared to his season average. Add that to this tough matchup and he's another player on the Magic to stay away from.

