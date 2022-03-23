Around the Association: Trae Shines, Jokic Dominates, Bulls and Warriors Stumble

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Nightly Notables

Trae at the Garden

Trae Young once again shined bright in New York City as he carried the Hawks to a 117-111 win behind 45 points (13-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 12-14 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes. The sharpshooting guard has been going off as of late, reaching the 45-point mark three times in his last five outings. Young ranks as the fourth overall nine-category fantasy option over the past two weeks. Bogdan Bogdanovic ended with a season-high 32 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes. Bogi is averaging 27.7 points per game over his last three outings.

RJ Barrett continues to produce since the All-Star break. The Duke product ended with 30 points (9-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 42 minutes. Barrett is averaging 26.2 points per game since the All-Star break, over eight more points than before the break. Immanuel Quickley: 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.



Jokic powers the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic bounced back from a weaker outing against the Celtics with 30 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Denver's 127-115 win over the Clippers. This was a much-needed win for the Nuggets who look to get back on track to make a deep postseason run. The reigning MVP still ranks as the No. 1 overall nine-category fantasy player this season. Aaron Gordon: 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 30 minutes.

Terance Mann impressed off the bench for the Clippers with 24 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during the loss. The wing is playing some decent ball lately, averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over his last four outings. Isaiah Hartenstein: 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 24 minutes.



Bucks trample Bulls

Giannis absolutely bullies Tristan Thompson and dunks over him to put the Bucks up 25 pic.twitter.com/LHdZljO9S6 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 23, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up another stellar showing, ending with 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks over 30 minutes during an easy 126-98 win over the Bulls. The Bucks are clicking at the right time, winning eight of their last 10 showings and currently sitting second in the West. Jrue Holiday impressed with 27 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes. The guard who is primarily known for his defensive prowess, has totaled at least 20 points in three out of his last four showings.

Nikola Vucevic ended with a team-high 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during the loss. The veteran center almost surprisingly ranks as the 28th overall nine-category option on a per-game basis this season. Zach LaVine: 21 points (6-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes of action.



Magic beat Curry-less Dubs

The Magic have quickly been turning into the laughing stock of the league, allowing multiple 50-point scorers recently. But they were able to figure it out Tuesday against a Warriors team without Stephen Curry, finishing with a 94-90 victory.

Wendell Carter continued his strong play with 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and eight rebounds over 33 minutes. The center is averaging 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds over the month of March. Franz Wagner produced a solid outing with 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes. The rookie out of Michigan's numbers have been a bit down in the month of March, averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Jordan Poole keeps on rolling and is fully taking over Stephen Curry's point guard spot while he is sidelined. Poole recorded 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes in the loss. The guard is averaging 25.2 points per game over his last 10 appearances and the 16th overall nine-category option over the past three weeks. Otto Porter has gone for two straight quality outings, ending with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes. The veteran wing is averaging 15.0 points and 15.5 rebounds over his last two appearances.



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Trae Young - 45 points (13-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 12-14 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Trae Young - 45 points (13-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 12-14 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes. Worst of the Night: Draymond Green - Two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 29 minutes

Draymond Green - Two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 29 minutes Rookie of the Night: Franz Wagner - 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes.

