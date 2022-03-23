DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

2-Leg Parlay: Joel Embiid over 50+ points, rebounds and assists + 76ers to win at Lakers (+145) – DraftKings, 1:45 PM CT

The Lakers don't have anyone to stop Joel Embiid, and he'll be refreshed after getting Monday's game off for rest/back pain. This month, he's averaging 29.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. So, the 50+ number represents only a slight uptick in production, which shouldn't be an issue. Adding the Sixers victory helps us get to plus-money.

Nick Whalen

Miami Heat -10.0 vs. Golden State Warriors – DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 PM CT

With a few regulars out for Golden State, including Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, this number has swelled into some uncomfortable territory. But I simply can't see Miami suffering a major letdown for the second time in three nights. On Monday, the Heat were tripped up by the Joel Embiid and James Harden-less 76ers. That won't happen again against a Warriors team that was already struggling with most of its big names in the lineup. The likes of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga can keep the Warriors frisky, but ultimately this is a game Golden State – which managed just 90 points in a loss to Orlando last night with Thompson and Green in the lineup – is clearly OK losing.

Joe Bartel

Desmond Bane over 4.5 rebounds vs. BRO + Hawks to win at DET (+175) – 11:49 AM CT

The Nets give up a decent amount of rebounds to opposing backcourt, and while Tyus Jones filled in admirably for Ja Morant (knee), I hardly believe the 6-foot guard is really going to be hunting for rebounding opportunities. Bane or Dillon Brooks probably fits that bill better, as it essentially boils down to whoever is not covering Kyrie Iriving on a possession-to-possession basis. I'm just taking on the Hawks win to get a bit of plus-money exposure. Yes, ATL is coming off a gritty win against the Knicks just one night ago, but the Pistons are outright bad and possibly could be entering stealth tank mode in order to ensure a higher lottery pick.

Kirien Sprecher

Charlotte Hornets -8 (-110) vs. New York Knicks – DraftKings Sportsbook 12:30 PM

Charlotte has won five straight games – four by double figures – and is facing a reeling Knicks squad that is expected to be without Julius Randle again due to a quadriceps injury. The only other time these two teams have met this season, New York pulled out a 97-87 win, but the Hornets were without LaMelo Ball, who figures to give the Knicks a completely different look this time around. When Ball has this team clicking, they are tough to slow down, and without Randle, I don't think the Knicks have enough firepower to keep up.