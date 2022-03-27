Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

It must be difficult for DFS sites to set player salaries with many teams resting players. In any case, there's some favorable valuation and we're going to take advantage of that.

Guards

Kyrie Irving, BKN vs. CHA ($45)

It was unclear if Kyrie was ever going to play a home game this season, but you know he'll put on a show in his debut. Since returning, he's posted at least 37 Yahoo points in each of his last nine while generating a 57-point average. Irving will also be going up against Charlotte who rank third in pace, 23rd in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Jordan Poole, GSW at WAS ($26)

It was unclear who would run the show in Stephen Curry's absence, but Poole has taken matters into his own hands leading the team with a 31 percent usage rate with the star off the floor while averaging 1.2 Yahoo points per minute. That's led to JP scoring at least 31 Y! in 12 straight games to provide an average of 38 during that stretch. We certainly don't anticipate a weak Wizards defense to slow him down as they sit 25th in defensive efficiency.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at PHX ($23)

Maxey was magnificent in his first few games with James Harden, but it's all been downhill since scoring 31 or fewer fantasy points in nine of 11 while averaging 26 Y! in that span. That's concerning since he's logging nearly 36 minutes a night and losing plenty of touches, shots and usage to Harden and Joel Embiid. That's problematic no matter who Maxey faces, but we're talking about a Phoenix team that ranks third in defensive efficiency ratings.

Forwards

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. MIN ($44)

No one is considering Tatum for MVP, but carrying Boston to the best record in the NBA over the last 30 games should have him in consideration. The former Duke standout has at least 34 Yahoo points in 27 of his previous 28 games while averaging 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night. Tatum's done that damage despite numerous blowouts in Boston's favor while flirting with a 50-point average. Getting to face the T'Wolves is also great since they're ranked first in pace and 20th in points allowed. It also means this matchup could be close with Minnesota's outstanding form, and that could add even more value to JT.

Otto Porter, GSW at WAS ($16)

It's weird that Porter has seen a massive boost in Curry's absence, but he's been one of the Warriors' best players recording at least 34 fantasy points in two of his last three games as a bench player. That's a small sample size, but he's averaging 32 Y! per game in the 16 outings he's seen at least 26 minutes. That appears to be Porter's floor in this expanded role, and he should benefit from this majestic matchup mentioned in the Poole writeup.

Forward to Avoid

Anthony Edwards, MIN at BOS ($27)

ANT missed some time last month because of a knee issue, and his recent play would indicate he's still dealing with it. The former top pick has managed 32 or fewer fantasy points in 10 of his last 14 games while averaging 25 in those 10 efforts. Needless to say, 25 Y! from someone in this salary range isn't great. And we haven't even discussed the terrifying matchup with Boston ranking first in both points allowed and defensive efficiency while limiting every opponent to subpar fantasy numbers.

Centers

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP vs. LAL ($31)

Valanciunas has quietly enjoyed a fantastic season for the disappointing Pelicans. The big man has scored at least 27 Y! in 59 of 68 games, with most of those duds limited to foul trouble or injury. We don't expect that to be an issue here as the Lakers maintain one of the league's worst center rotations. That has led to LA ranking sixth in pace, 20th in defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed. They're also surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing centers, with JV producing at least 35 Y! in each of their last two meetings.

Andre Drummond, BKN vs. CHA ($20)

We're glad that Drum's down to $20, making him one of the best plays on the board. This is one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA with a 1.3 Y! mark over his career. That's big news since LaMarcus Aldridge is sidelined, guaranteeing Drummond 25-30 minutes on a nightly basis. This increased role has led to him posting a 30-point average over his last seven games. We already talked about how superb a matchup the Hornets are as they've allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing centers this year.

Center to Avoid

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN at BOS ($40)

This is one of my riskiest fades of the season. In any case, we don't want to use players against Boston. We already discussed how ridiculous their defense has been over the last two months, but we didn't mention they're giving up the fewest fantasy points to opposing centers over that span. That's no surprise with defensive studs like Robert Williams and Al Horford down low to give KAT an uphill task. He can perform against anyone, but he needs 50-plus Y! to provide value at this salary. That's slightly concerning with Towns' recent role having attempting 17 shots or fewer in 11 of his last 12 games. The only time he went over that was the 60-point gem where he was shot hunting, and that's not going to happen here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.