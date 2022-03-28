Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

As we creep closer to the month of April, the NBA brings nine games to the table Monday.

The highlight of the evening could have been a matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors, but both teams won't be at full strength. Star guards Ja Morant (knee) and Stephen Curry (foot) will be out, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both likely to sit out for rest.

One game that figures to have playoff seeding implications will be the game between the Raptors and Celtics. The Celtics are tied for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors recently moved out of the play-in tournament and into the sixth seed.

Let's dig into all of the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Darius Garland, CLE vs. ORL ($36): The Cavaliers have plenty left to play for as they try to stay out of the play-in tournament. They have leaned heavily on Garland, who has averaged 40 minutes over their last 13 games. He's turned that into averages of 25.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Expect him to have one of the highest floors at the guard spot for this slate.

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. GS ($16): The injury to Morant has opened up a starting spot for Jones. Across 19 total games in that role this season, he's put up 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals. Even though the Warriors are a good defensive team, Jones is still a great option, especially when you factor in his salary.

Guard to Avoid

Terry Rozier, CHA vs. DEN ($29): Rozier hasn't been great lately, scoring 28.4 Yahoo points or fewer in three of his last four games. He's still scoring, but he only totaled nine assists over those four games. His salary isn't all that much cheaper than Garland's, who has a much higher upside, so this might be a night to keep Rozier out of your entry.

FORWARDS

Keldon Johnson, SA at HOU ($26): This is a great matchup for the Spurs given that the Rockets have played at the second-fastest pace and have the worst defensive rating in the league. Johnson could be a good way to gain some exposure to this matchup, while also not destroying your budget. Entering this matchup, he's provided 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last 20 games.

Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC at POR ($19): This might be the least exciting matchup on the slate, but that doesn't mean it won't provide viable options in DFS. The Trail Blazers have been a mess as they tank down the stretch, leaving them with the second-worst defensive rating in the league. Enter Pokusevski, who has used added playing time recently to score at least 29.9 Yahoo points in five straight games.

Forward to Avoid

OG Anunoby, TOR vs. BOS ($22): Anunoby has started both of the last two games for the Raptors after previously being sidelined by a finger injury. He provided muted production, though, scoring 23.9 and 27.1 Yahoo points, respectively. A matchup against a Celtics team that has the best defensive rating might not be a recipe for him to have a breakout performance.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at CHA ($56): Jokic is a nightmare matchup for most teams, but especially for the Hornets. They struggle to control the glass, allowing the second-most rebounds per game in the league. The last time he faced them, he hauled in 21 rebounds on his way to scoring 58.7 Yahoo points.

Drew Eubanks, POR vs. OKC ($19): Eubanks has taken on a significant role for the Blazers and he's turned into a great option in DFS. Over the last nine games, he's scored at least 27.3 Yahoo points seven times. With the Thunder allowing the most rebounds per game, and Trendon Watford (leg) likely out for the Blazers, Eubanks could provide significant value again.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, HOU vs. SA ($30): On the surface, this should be a good matchup for Wood since both of these teams rank inside the top-three in the league in pace of play. However, Wood has been inconsistent down the stretch, partly because of Alperen Sengun seeing more playing time. Wood has averaged just 28 minutes over the last eight games, while Sengun averaged 22 minutes during that same stretch. At his salary, he might be too risky.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.