DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

MIL at PHI (-1.5), O/U: 227.5

CHI (-3) at WAS, O/U: 223.5

LAL at DAL (-12.5), O/U: 218

DET at BKN (13.5), O/U: 229.5

UTA at LAC (-1), O/U: 216

The Bucks-Sixers is expected to be a high-scoring and competitive matchup, where stars on both sides should push each other to the heights of their potentials.

With LeBron James doubtful to play, the Mavericks have a major advantage on their home court, while extra value opportunities emerge on the Lakers' side.

The Nets are heavy favorites against the Pistons, but it should still be a high-scoring game and features reliable picks in all price tiers.

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu continue to get more responsibility.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura is up for another start as Kuzma remains out.

LAL - LeBron James (knee): Doubtful

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Wenyen Gabriel, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves and Carmelo Anthony will pick up extra minutes if James is out in addition to Davis.

Jerami Grant (calf): OUT

Saddiq Bey has more room to step up on offense. Marvin Bagley is expected to start.

UTA - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Rudy Gobert (leg), Danuel House (knee): Questionable

Hassan Whiteside (foot): OUT

Greg Monroe could see an opportunity if Gobert is out, along with Whiteside. Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay get a boost if Bogdanovic and/or House are sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic ($11,400)

Doncic has an advantage against the short-handed Lakers. He continues to lead the Mavs with massive output, averaging 28.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 games.

Kyrie Irving ($10,800)

Irving has been nothing but impressive, averaging 31.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 10 games. He has an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field, sixth highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant ($11,300)

Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including three games in which he topped 60 DK points. He has an advantage in his matchup against the Pistons but needs to come up big to ensure the Nets maintain their path to the playoffs.

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,500)

Porzingis has a favorable matchup against the Bulls' frontcourt, as they face the second night of a back-to-back. The big man has been playing well lately, averaging 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two games where he topped 57 DK points.

Joel Embiid ($11,300)

Embiid is averaging 32.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks over his last 10 games, including three games in which he topped 70 DK points. He has an advantage at his position against the Bucks and has to step up to lead his team at home.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700)

Antetokounmpo has to come up big against the Sixers in a matchup with playoff implications in the East. He is averaging 31.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games, including four games in which he topped 60 DK points, and he's averaged 31.5 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field through two games against the Sixers this season.

Value Picks

Tomas Satoransky ($4,100)

Satoransky has seen a boost in playing time over the last two games, and he's topped 22 DK points in both outings.

Austin Reaves ($3,500)

Reaves is averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last 10 games, as he continues to start for the Lakers.

Wenyen Gabriel ($4,000)

Gabriel has topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games and is up for another start for the Lakers.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,600)

Finney-Smith is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games, including four games in which he topped 28 DK points.

Dwight Howard ($3,800)

Howard topped 20 DK points in each of the last two games, including one outing in which he totaled 39.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs' frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.