FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

Alex Barutha

Bucks to win (+102) at 76ers – FanDuel, 11:15 PM CT

The Bucks come into this matchup with an extra day of rest, which helps in general, but has more meaning when you consider how deadly Milwaukee is in transition. That's the 76ers' weak spot on defense, as neither James Harden nor Joel Embiid are guys who are known for sprinting back on that side of the ball. Plus, the Bucks match up relatively well with Philly, as Brook Lopez is a big enough body to bother Embiid and James Harden will presumably get the Jrue Holiday treatment.

Kristaps Porzingis over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Bulls – FanDuel, 11:20 PM CT

Porzingis has completely taken over Washington's offense. Notably, he's being featured more as a passer, and he's been more aggressive in getting to the free-throw line, which has bumped up his stats. Over the past eight games, he's averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, so his prop here is right on the mark. However, Nikola Vucevic is a less-than-intimidating defender and the Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back, so I think Porzingis will be able to take advantage.

Russell Westbrook over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists at Mavericks – FanDuel, 11:23 PM CT

As much as Westbrook has struggled, I'll still bank on him having a big game when he's the clear No. 1 option. That's the case today, as LeBron is out and AD remains out. With both of them off the court, Westbrook averages 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per 36 minutes. Westbrook has also played better in general lately, averaging 21/9/8 on 52/46/57 shooting over the past five games.

Nick Whalen

Dallas Mavericks -11.5 vs. LA Lakers – FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 PM CT

Betting against the Lakers has been an extremely profitable strategy this season. With LeBron James doubtful and Anthony Davis not yet ready to return, it's going to be Russell Westbrook plus four G League-caliber starters for LA, which is desperately clinging to the final Play-In spot out West. This feels like yet another game where the Mavs are up something like 28-9 after the first quarter, and it's smooth sailing from then on.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Spencer Dinwiddie scoring 13.5 points (-105) – 1:12 PM CT

Forgive me for disrespecting the defensive talents of Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and DJ Augustin. This Lakers team is bad and disinterested – I'm not convinced they want to make the play-in. On the other side of the court, Dallas has a chance to catch the struggling Warriors for third in the Western Conference. They are all in. And Dinwiddie has averaged 18.8 points over his past 12 games. Maybe the Mavs blow out the Lakers in Dallas, which might mean an early seat for Luka and easy buckets for Dinwiddie. We'll see.