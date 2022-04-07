FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As the season draws to a close, keep an ear to the ground for unexpected scratches of players who either are resting for the playoffs or have nothing to play for. Thursday's slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

CHA (-13.5) vs. ORL O/U: 228.5

MIL (-5.5) vs. BOS O/U: 227

TOR (-1.5) vs. PHI: O/U: 218.5

MIN (-8.5) vs. SAS O/U: 238

NOP (-16.5) vs. POR O/U: 224

GSW (-12) vs. LAL O/U: 222

INJURIES

ORL Wendell Carter (wrist) - OUT

ORL Cole Anthony (toe) - OUT

ORL Franz Wagner (ankle) - OUT

Chuma Okeke ($4,100), Markelle Fultz ($6,000) and Mo Bamba ($5,600) are all excellent pivots for these absences.

TOR OG Anunoby (thigh) - OUT

Expect an extended run from Thaddeus Young ($4,100) in Anunoby's absence.

SAS Dejounte Murray (illness) - OUT

Tre Jones ($4,700) will once again have plenty of opportunities as Murray's replacement.

POR Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Trendon Watford - OUT FOR SEASON

POR Justise Winslow (calf) - OUT

POT Brandon Williams (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

If Williams can't make it, go for Kris Dunn ($4,800). Keon Johnson ($4,400) is my favorite among the remaining talent on the roster.

NOP Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Willy Hernangomez ($4,600) will start in Valanciunas' place if he misses, but Jaxson Hayes ($6,400) has put up exemplary lines in this scenario as well.

MEM Ja Morant (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Dillon Brooks (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Despite the questionable tags and the competitive matchup, it doesn't seem wise to risk further injury to these players prior to the playoffs. As per usual, Desmond Bane ($7,000), Tyus Jones ($6,600) and Kyle Anderson ($4,200) are top plays during these absences.

LAL LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook - QUESTIONABLE

All three of these players are listed as questionable with their various ailments. With the Lakers out of the running, they have no reason to play. You may have some late-swap info as more news becomes available, but I am avoiding the Lakers entirely in initial builds.

ELITE PLAYERS

Since they reside at the very top, let's get the centers out of the way first. I think Nikola Jokic ($11,500), Joel Embiid ($11,000) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,200) are all in excellent spots and practically interchangeable at center, although Jokic may find himself in the most exploitable spot against the short-handed Grizzlies. It's hard to ignore Towns' salary against the Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200) and Jayson Tatum ($9,300) are strong plays as they face off against each other in Milwaukee. LaMelo Ball ($9,000), James Harden ($9,700) and Jordan Poole ($8,300) are the top elite guards in the elite category.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Fred VanVleet, TOR ($7,500) vs. PHI

I like a lot of Toronto starters in this spot, but most of them pale against VanVleet. He's had some shooting problems, but he had one of his best performances of the season when he last played Philly, pouring in 51.9 FDFP. He should still deliver against James Harden's forgiving defensive skills, who wasn't with Philly at the time.

SPURS VALUE

A lot of fantasy potential opens up for San Antonio in Dejounte Murray's absence, which is why I am endorsing more than one Spur against the Timberwolves. Keldon Johnson ($7,100), Devin Vassell ($5,500) and Zach Collins ($5,200) are my favorite budget calls, but feel free to dig for alternate options on the roster for contrarian value.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($6,800) vs. LAL

Thompson has had some rocky games with Stephen Curry out, but he should be especially pumped to put up a big number against the purple and gold, who are dead in the water. Thompson is coming off a day of rest, after a huge 36-point game against the Jazz.

Obviously, a lot of value resides in the injury section, but here is a list of additional budget plays that slipped through the cracks.

Terry Rozier, CHA ($6,700) vs. ORL

Al Horford, BOS ($6,500) @ MIL

Will Barton, DEN ($5,400) vs. MEM

Ignas Brazdeikis, ORL ($4,200) @ CHA

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.