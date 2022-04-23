DraftKings NBA: Saturday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We have a trio of Game 4s, including one potential series-ending clash, and a critical Game 3 for the star-studded Nets on Saturday, making for what should be an intriguing all-day slate. We also have two potential notable returns to action, narrow spreads across the board and a pair of particularly elevated totals, setting up what should be a fun day of DFS sweats overall.

Slate Overview

Philadelphia 76ers (-3) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 213.5 points)

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz (-5.5) (O/U: 212.5 points)

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets (-3) (O/U: 223.0 points)

Memphis Grizzlies (-3) at Minnesota Timberwolves (O/U: 232.5 points)

The Raptors are down to their last out against the 76ers, and oddsmakers clearly expect Toronto to leave it all on their home floor in an attempt to send the series back to Philly. Meanwhile, the Jazz have an only slightly less critical scenario on their hands, as Utah faces the prospect of falling into a 3-1 series hole and may have to deal with the return of Luka Doncic (calf) Saturday.

The two evening games set up as highly intriguing as well. The Nets have lost the first two games to the Celtics by a combined eight points, and they'll have their first chance of the series to play in front of the home crowd. Then, the Grizzlies will look to notch a second consecutive win at Target Center to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back home, but they may have to attempt to do it without Dillon Brooks (foot).

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Doncic was slated to go through a full practice Friday and is legitimately questionable to make his series debut. If he were to play, he would eat into the usage of Jalen Brunson to a degree, but Spencer Dinwiddie would potentially remain in the starting five if Doncic is on limited minutes.

Scottie Barnes, TOR (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Barnes' likely ongoing absence, Khem Birch may remain in the starting five.

Robert Williams, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Williams is able to suit up, he may still come off the bench in his first game since late March, which would allow Daniel Theis to remain on the first unit.

Dillon Brooks, MEM (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Brooks were to be sidelined, De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and John Konchar could enjoy bigger roles.

Other notable injuries:

Ben Simmons, BKN (back): OUT

Tim Hardaway, DAL (foot): OUT

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Joel Embiid ($10,600), Luka Doncic ($10,500) and Kevin Durant ($10,200).

Embiid is playing through a torn ligament in his thumb according to Friday reports, but there is no expectation he will have a minutes limit or similar restriction. The big man has scored 44.8 to 54.3 DK points in the first three games of the series and is averaging 50.2 in six games overall against Toronto since the start of the regular season.

If Doncic is able to suit up, he may be limited overall with respect to playing time, so rolling with him at his salary will carry an element of risk. The star guard did thrive against Utah in three regular-season meetings, averaging 60.4 DK points on 44.4 percent three-point shooting.

Durant is shooting just over 31.0 percent against the Celtics in the first two games of the series, but he's still managed 34 and 39 DK points in those outings. However, it's worth noting he's now shooting just 42.3 percent overall versus the Celtics in four games since the start of the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Ja Morant, MEM ($9,700)

Morant has eclipsed 50 DK points in each of the series' first three games, and he's coming off a triple-double in Game 3.

Kyrie Irving, BKN ($9,600)

Irving had an atypically poor 10-point effort in Game 2, but he's still shooting 47.1 percent in three games against the Celtics since the start of the regular season and torched Boston for 65.8 DK points in Game 1.

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,300)

Tatum has totaled 53 and 44.5 DK points in the first two games of the series, recording the latter total despite shooting just 31.3 percent in Game 2.

James Harden, PHI ($9,100)

Harden should continue to be in plenty of lineups based on name value and upside despite shooting under 36.0 percent in two of the first three games of the series, as he's still scored 42.5 and 56.3 DK points Games 1 and 3.

Donovan Mitchell, UTA ($8,700)

Mitchell has scored 45 to 52 DK points in the first three games of the series, excellent returns on his current salary.

Other likely chalk play: Jalen Brunson, DAL at UTA ($7,700)

Key Values

OG Anunoby, TOR vs. PHI ($6,700)

Anunoby has found his groove in the first three games of the series, scoring 32.3 to 43.8 DK points while shooting 60.0 percent and 71.4 percent in Games 1 and 2, respectively. The talented wing should be highly aggressive once again with Barnes likely to sit out and the Raptors on the brink of elimination, and the 76ers are now allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency to small forwards (23.4 percent) since the beginning of the regular season. Factoring in his production in this series, Anunoby is now averaging 35.9 DK points in four games against Toronto since the start of the campaign while shooting 54.8 percent, including 48.0 percent from three-point range.

Mike Conley, UTA vs. DAL ($5,500)

Conley's salary gives him plenty of room to overdeliver, especially if he carries over his momentum from Game 3. The veteran posted 37.5 DK points across 35 minutes in the losing effort, and he also posted 25.5 DK points back in Game 1. Granted, those two tallies were sandwiched around a scoreless effort in Game 2, so there's some risk attached. However, even factoring in the one clunker, Conley is putting up 27.1 DK points across seven games versus Dallas since the start of the regular season.

Brandon Clarke, MEM at MIN ($5,000)

Clarke has been outstanding in the first three games of the series, putting up 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 25.7 minutes per game while scoring over 30 DK points twice. The big man's minutes are secure in his second-unit role, and he clearly is benefiting from the matchup down low. In fact, Clarke is now averaging 26.8 DK points across seven games versus Minnesota since the start of the regular season, and the T-Wolves are yielding the seventh-highest offensive efficiency to second-unit players (44.0 percent).

ALSO CONSIDER: Reggie Bullock, DAL at UTA ($4,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.