FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's slate features two playoff games, including elimination spots where the Bulls and Nuggets are at risk of getting bounced. The slate begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

MIL (-12) vs. CHI O/U: 217.5

GSW (-9) vs. DEN O/U: 225.5

This slate certainly doesn't play itself, but the value spots are fairly obvious. Evening out your exposure among the many elites will provide the most coverage, while your value selections will have higher rostership projections and be a more consistent presence when crunching multiple lineups.

INJURIES

CHI Zach LaVine (COVID-19 Protocols) - OUT

CHI Alex Caruso (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

LaVine is a tough loss for the Bulls, who are trying to force a Game 5 and will be without LaVine for at least Wednesday's game. Although officially listed as questionable, Caruso is doubtful to take the floor. Look for Coby White ($4,200) and Ayo Dosunmu ($4,500) to have increased roles.

MIL Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Bobby Portis ($5,800) and Grayson Allen ($5,700) appear to be the players that benefit the most from Middleton's absence, although the rest of the starters will also provide additional firepower. Portis and Allen are great value pivots well below the median salary.

ELITE PLAYERS

Five-digit salaries will be difficult to fit in for Wednesday, but it goes without saying that both Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) and Nikola Jokic ($11,300) will be supremely motivated to post a big number, especially for Jokic, who will do his best to shake off Draymond Green ($7,000) to hit an elevated fantasy number. The battle between Green and Jokic in the paint will be the most intriguing storyline, as it's pivotal for Jokic to prevail if the Nuggets hope to extend the series. Both Jokic and Green enjoy three-slot eligibility thanks to FanDuel's generous positional gift to elite centers in the playoffs.

We know that Stephen Curry's ($9,600) minutes continue to rise, but I am favoring Jordan Poole ($6,900) and Klay Thompson ($6,600) over Curry in a salary-saving measure. I especially like Poole here, who is at a bargain-basement price tumbling $800 from his Game 4 price.

To round out the elites, both Jrue Holiday ($8,100) and DeMar DeRozan ($9,100) are in play, but it is DeRozan who really stands out. The Bucks haven't found a solid solution for DeRozan, although they'll be better able to key on him with LaVine out of the lineup. They've done a better job in Games 3 and 4, but he has to excel to keep things going for Chicago.

Also consider: Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($8,000) @ MIL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

You'll find your best salary relief with players like Allen, Portis, White and Dosunmu tonight, so we don't really have many players to feature in this section, especially after we hit on so many spots in the elite set.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,100) vs. DEN

Although Wiggins stumbled a bit in Game 3, he's enjoyed a productive series against Denver, averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while draining 54.8 percent of his shots. The Warriors are employing the small-ball 'death lineup' frequently, and the scheme definitely benefits Wiggins' rebound numbers. His double-double potential in this scenario makes him a great option near FanDuel's median salary.

Will Barton, DEN ($5,500) @ GSW

As usual, success from Barton will be of the utmost importance for the Nuggets. I mention him not so much of an endorsement, but as a value trap for this slate. He's only shot 41 percent during this series, and it's definitely impaired Denver's ability to get anything done. Barton deserves some exposure, but it's imperative that the Nuggets give Aaron Gordon ($6,200) every opportunity, especially if Barton falters. Both Nuggets must be mentioned due to the value drought that we often experience on these small slates, although FanDuel has provided relief in some spots.

Also consider: Patrick Williams, CHI ($5,600) @ MIL, Bones Hyland, DEN ($4,700) @ GSW

