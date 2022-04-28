DraftKings Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

CJ McCollum over 23.5 points (-125) vs. Suns – DraftKings, 3:04 PM CT

McCollum hasn't played amazingly in this series – 38.5 percent shooting. However, he's obviously a better player than that, and his shot volume (21.8 FGA) is fantastic. This is a great bounceback opportunity for him at home to keep the series alive for a Game 7.

Nick Whalen

Dallas Mavericks -1.0 at Utah Jazz – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:45 PM CT

The line certainly implies that Donovan Mitchell will be fully healthy, but I'm not sure we can count on that. Either way, with as good as Luka Doncic has looked in the last two games, I like Dallas to finish this series out in six games on the road.

Bonus pick: Toronto Raptors moneyline (+105) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:45 PM CT

I will not be offering any analysis other than: I need this to happen. We need this to happen. If you're not a card-carrying Sixers fan, how could you not be rooting for this to go to a Game 7 back in Philly?

Ken "K-Train" Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Jalen Brunson scoring 20.5 points (DK -105 as of 2:30 ET)

Through five games of this series, Brunson is averaging 28.6 points per game. In the two games with Doncic back, he's averaged 23.5 points per contest. Maybe no team in the NBA relies more on their guards to score than the Mavs. Also, the Jazz are mediocre at defending the three, giving up 12.1 triples per game during the regular season, which ranks 14th. But the bigger issue is 34-year-old Mike Conley just can't keep up with Brunson's speedy moves.