FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for another two-game postseason slate Tuesday, as the four teams that kicked off the semifinal round Sunday are back on the floor. Both of those series-opening salvos saw the home team fall, so Tuesday's pair of Game 2 clashes have even more of a sense of urgency attached than usual.

Slate Overview

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (-4.5) (O/U: 215.0 points)

Golden State Warriors (-2) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 227.5 points)

The Celtics fell by 14 points in Game 1, yet oddsmakers clearly see that as an outlier based on Tuesday's spread. Defense was a major factor for both clubs in that series opener, as each team shot under 44.0 percent. The projected total is the more unappealing of the two games Tuesday, but with a number of talented scorers on either side, there could still be multiple useful DFS scores emanating from the matchup.

Meanwhile, the Warriors and Grizzlies are coming off a thrilling offensive showcase in Game 1 that saw a combined 233 points scored. Golden State got to 117 points despite Draymond Green's ejection and a sub-par shooting afternoon from Klay Thompson, as Jordan Poole (31 points) and Stephen Curry (24 points) spearheaded the charge. Meanwhile, Memphis was similarly reliant on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson, which combined for 77 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

Khris Middleton, MIL (knee): OUT

In Middleton's ongoing absence, Bobby Portis should remain in the starting five, while Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton should continue to enjoy expanded roles off the bench.

Klay Thompson, GSW (knee): PROBABLE

Thompson is expected to continue logging his normal workload in Game 2.

Desmond Bane, MEM (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Bane were to sit out, De'Anthony Melton would potentially draw a start at shooting guard.

Marcus Smart, BOS (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If Smart were to sit out, Boston's defense would naturally suffer, while Derrick White would potentially draw a start at point guard.

Steven Adams, MEM (COVID-19 protocols): OUT

In Adams' continuing absence, Xavier Tillman is likely to remain in the starting lineup, while Brandon Clarke could also enjoy a bigger role off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

George Hill, MIL (abdomen): OUT

Ziaire Williams, MEM (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200) and Ja Morant ($10,400).

Antetokounmpo went off for 58.6 FD points across 37 minutes in Game 1 despite shooting just 9-for-25 and should be in line for another massive workload in Game 2.

Morant continued his success against the Warriors in Game 1 despite missing what would have been a buzzer-beating layup, as he posted 65.8 FD points on a near triple-double of 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He also put up 26.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across three games versus Golden State in the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,900)

Tatum went just 6-for-18 from the field in Game 1 but still accumulated 40.2 FD points partly on the strength of a 4-for-9 tally from three-point range.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,700)

Curry wasn't at his sharpest from the field in Game 1 (8-for-20), but he still collected a solid 35.6 FD points.

Jrue Holiday, MIL ($8,400)

Holiday went off for 50.3 FD points across 35 minutes in Game 1, his highest tally of the postseason thus far.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($7,800)

Brown disappointed in Game 1 with just 27.8 FD points in 38 minutes, but he should still be in plenty of lineups in Game 2 given his upside.

Jordan Poole, GSW ($7,200)

Poole's 31-point outburst in 38 minutes off the bench in Game 1 served as a reminder of his upside and should keep him popular in Game 2.

Key Values

Bobby Portis, MIL at BOS ($6,200)

Portis came through in Game 1 with another strong performance in Middleton's absence, generating a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double that netted 31.7 FD points. It was the fourth tally of more than 30 FD points for the big man this postseason, including his third in the last four games. The big man's salary hasn't budged, either, keeping him firmly in play given his steady floor.

Al Horford, BOS vs. MIL ($5,600)

Horford dropped 35.5 FD points over 36 minutes in Game 1, and he also has tallies of 35.2 and 43 FD points within his first five playoff games. The floor-spacing big has had the hot hand since the postseason began, shooting 53.3 percent, including 54.2 percent from behind the arc. Milwaukee also ranks No. 17 in offensive efficiency allowed to power forwards (25.3 percent), furthering Horford's case at very reasonable salary.

Dillon Brooks, MEM vs. GSW ($5,000)

Brooks went cold in Game 1, shooting 3-for-13 from the field, his third straight sub-50-percent effort. The veteran wing has seen a salary drop due to his poor Game 1 showing, however, making him an intriguing tournament play on the small slate. Brooks has scored 29.9 and 31.6 FD points already this postseason, a reminder of the upside he brings at his current salary. Brooks played well against the Warriors during the regular season, averaging 17.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from three-point range; with Tuesday's game having elevated offensive expectations, he could certainly pay off as a value play capable of racking up points in a hurry.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.