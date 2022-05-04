DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at MIA (-8), O/U: 207.5

The Heat used a balanced team effort to take Game 1, with eight players logging at least 20 minutes of playing time. On the other hand, the Sixers had just three players score in double digits, as they were stifled on the road without their leader, Joel Embiid.

DAL at PHX (-6), O/U: 216.5

Despite the loss, Luka Doncic came up huge in Game 1, along with a few solid contributions from the rest of the rotation. The Suns had six players score in double digits, led by their big-three of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (orbital): OUT

DeAndre Jordan is up for another start, and Paul Reed will also see more opportunity.

MIA - Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): OUT

Victor Oladipo continues to see more opportunity. Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven also picked up some playing time in Game 1.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul ($8,700)

Paul was relatively quiet in Game 1, with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. He should come out stronger in Game 2, as the Suns have an opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead. Paul topped 50 DK points in four of the Suns' seven games this post season.

Devin Booker ($8,200)

Booker came through with 48.3 DK points in Game 1, as he neared a triple-double, with 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and a block. He has been the Suns' leading scorer all season and needs to come up big again to help make the most of home-court advantage in Game 2.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($9,000)

Although he had a rough shooting night and played just 30 minutes in Game 1, Butler logged 34.3 DK points, as he impacted the game across the stat sheet. He should be able to get his shot back on track in Game 2, as the Heat look to take a hold of the series by going up 2-0, at home.

Tobias Harris ($7,700)

Harris is a much more critical part of the Sixers' offense in the absence of Embiid, and he stepped up with 27 points in Game 1. He needs to come up big again to help his team avoid a second straight loss.

Bam Adebayo ($8,000)

Adebayo logged 51 DK points in Game 1, and he continues to have an advantage against the Sixers' frontcourt as long as Joel Embiid is sidelined. Adebayo does a good job impacting the stat sheet beyond just scoring and rebounding, and he has to step up for the Heat in the absence of Kyle Lowry.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($11,400)

Doncic amassed 75 DK points in Game 1 in Phoenix, as he delivered 45 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 44 minutes of action. It marked the fourth straight game in which he's topped 54 DK points, as he has been nothing but stellar so far in the playoffs. Even if the Mavs' supporting cast can step up, Doncic remains the focal point of the offense and will have to bring another mighty performance to keep his team in the game against the first-seed Suns.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo ($4,500)

Oladipo is averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29 minutes of action over the last three games. He continues to have more opportunity as the Heat remain shorthanded.

Furkan Korkmaz ($3,400)

Korkmaz picked up 10 minutes in Game 1 against the Heat and finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Jae Crowder ($4,800)

Crowder is averaging 28 minutes per game through the playoffs. He topped 20 DK points five times in seven games, including 27.5 DK points in Game 1 against the Mavs.

Paul Reed ($4,600)

Reed totaled 24.8 DK points in Game 1 in Miami, and he is up for another extended opportunity in the absence of Embiid.

Maxi Kleber ($4,000)

Kleber produced 24.8 DK points in Game 1, and the Mavs continue to need more from him, as they look to size up against the Suns' frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.