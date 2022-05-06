DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA (-3) at PHI, O/U: 209.5

The Heat have a break as the Sixers remain without Joel Embiid. They should continue to see balanced production from their rotation while the Sixers need big showings from James Harden. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.

PHX at DAL (-1), O/U: 219.5

The Suns topped 120 points in Games 1 and 2 at home, but the Mavs should be able to slow them down - at least somewhat - in Dallas. The Suns have received solid contributions from most of their rotation while the Mavs have essentially been a one-man show.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (orbital): OUT

DeAndre Jordan gets another start and Paul Reed continues to see more opportunity.

MIA - Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable

Victor Oladipo is in line for more minutes in the backcourt. Dewayne Dedmon gets a boost if Tucker is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul ($8,300)

Paul has been great averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last eight games. He produced 48.5 DK points in his last outing, which marked the sixth time he topped 40 in the playoffs.

James Harden ($9,000)

The Sixers trail their series 0-2 and the pressure is on Harden to step up on Friday in the absence of Joel Embiid. Harden couldn't surpass 40 DK in either Game 1 or 2, but he went for over 50 twice during the first round.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($9,300)

Butler has exceeded 50 DK in four of his last six outings, including an impressive performance last time out with 22 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. He has to come up big again to lead the way for the Heat on the road in Game 3.

Tobias Harris ($7,300)

Harris is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through the postseason and has recorded at least 40 DK on four occasions. He has an advantage at his position and needs to continue to step up with Embiid sidelined.

Bam Adebayo ($8,100)

Adebayo is averaging 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals through the playoffs and tallied 51 DK in Game 1. He continues to offer an advantage against the Philly frontcourt without Joel Embiid.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($11,600)

Doncic went over 50 DK in each of the last five games while averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals. The Mavs are down 0-2 against the Suns, but they have home-court advantage in Game 3 and Doncic is their only hope of keeping their playoff run alive. He also produced 75 DK in the series opener.

Value Picks

Paul Reed ($4,900)

Reed is up for a boost in the absence of Joel Embiid. He averaged 4.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over the last two against the Heat.

Maxi Kleber ($4,400)

Kleber continues to play a key role off the bench and is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists during the playoffs. He also topped 18 DK in the last three games.

Cameron Johnson ($4,600)

Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists through eight postseason matchups and has exceeded 20 DK five times.

Furkan Korkmaz ($3,400)

Korkmaz picked up notable minutes in Games 1 and 2, and the sharpshooter should have an easier time getting in rhythm on home court.

Cameron Payne ($3,500)

Payne generated 20 DK in Game 1, but was quieter on Wednesday with four points, two rebounds and four assists across 12 minutes. He needs to deliver off the bench to help the Suns keep the momentum going on the road.

